NBA legend Isiah Thomas thankful for 'prayers and the love' amid private battle with Bell's palsy

Two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas opened up about his personal health.

During a recent appearance on former NBA coach Mark Jackson's "Come And Talk 2 Me" podcast, Thomas revealed he was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

The condition resulted in his facial muscles drooping.

"I’ve gotten a lot of love from people saying, ‘Well, Isiah’s sick. What is he going through?'" he said. "I haven’t really told anybody, but I’ve got Bell’s palsy. … That’s why you see me like this. I appreciate the prayers and the love. That’s what’s happening with my mouth right now. I just wanted everyone to know that."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Bell's palsy is a neurological condition that can cause muscles on one side of the face to suddenly weaken. People diagnosed with Bell's palsy experience symptoms ranging from mild to severe.

A smile could appear one-sided and the eye on the affected side could be difficult to close. Over time, the condition can improve.

Thomas is not the first former or current NBA player who has dealt with Bell's palsy. Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers said he was diagnosed with the condition ahead of April's playoff series against the New York Knicks.

Embiid averaged 33 points during the series.

Thomas spent his entire NBA career with the Detroit Pistons, earning 12 All-Star team nods. He was named the NBA Finals MVP in 1990.

After he retired, Thomas made the leap to coaching and spent time leading the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. He also coached at the collegiate level.

