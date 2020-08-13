LeBron James wins Sports Emmy for Muhammad Ali documentary

LeBron James’ production company, Spring Hill Entertainment, won a Sports Emmy for their documentary about the late Muhammad Ali.

“What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali Part I” premiered on HBO in 2019.

The film’s Sports Emmy was for Outstanding Long Sports Documentary.

“Yessir!!!!!!! @mavcarter @TheSpringHillCo. Congrats to the whole team!” James, 35, reacted to the win on Twitter on Tuesday.

The NBA star added: “Love this project from the time we received it. WOW!!”

James’ production company also took to Twitter to celebrate the Sports Emmy.

“Thank you to all of our incredible partners at @HBO, Sutter Road, Fuqua Films, @Zipper, @AuthenticBrands, our amazing production/post team & of course the [GOAT] @MuhammadAli,” Spring Hill Entertainment tweeted.

The two-part documentary details Ali’s life throughout his boxing career, the progression of his skills before becoming a world heavyweight champion, his social activism work and other personal matters of the late boxer, who died in 2016.

James’ documentary is narrated with vintage clips of Ali and also features never-before-seen footage from his career.

The Los Angeles Lakers player also received a Sports Emmy nomination for his HBO talk show “The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED” in the category for Outstanding Edited Sports Special or Series.