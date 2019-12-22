Ricky Gervais slams outcry over transgender jokes: 'The more people get offended... the funnier I find it'

Ricky Gervais is firing back at critics that called him out for "transphobic" jokes made on Twitter.

The comedian began taking heat online after leaving a comment on a parody story written after author J.K. Rowling offered public support to a researcher claiming biological sex cannot be changed.

Gervais commented, saying: "Those awful biological women can never understand what it must be like for you becoming a lovely lady so late in life. They take their girly privileges for granted. Winning at female sports and having their own toilets. Well, enough is enough."

Several people responded to his comments, accusing him of transphobia, while others defended him, claiming his tweet was made in jest.

In a separate message, Gervais, 58, addressed the backlash, explaining that he appreciates the opportunity to fire back.

"I don’t try to offend, but the more people are offended by a joke, particularly on twitter, the funnier I find it," Gervais said. "And the angrier the tweet, the more chance of me using it and turning it to laughs and cash. PC culture isn’t killing comedy. It’s driving it. As it always did."

Gervais is set to host the Golden Globes in January for a record time.

Reps for Gervais did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.