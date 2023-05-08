'Law & Order's' Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni team up to honor firefighters

"Law & Order" stars and dedicated detectives Mariska Harigtay and Christopher Meloni investigated what it's really like to be a New York City firefighter during a visit with the Leary Firefighters Foundation on International Firefighters' Day on Thursday.

Both Hargitay and Meloni shared a series of photos on their Instagram accounts highlighting everything they learned and what a positive experience it was for them. In one post, Hargitay shared a video of her self rappelling down the side of a building in full gear, with the caption, "so this happened today…what a day!"

The comments section in her series of posts, were filled with her fans and celebrity friends, letting her know how impressed they were by her bravery. One fan wrote, "i’m sorry but is there anything you can’t do?! you’re literally the most talented woman!," with Ali Wentworth commenting, "you are a warrior and I love you!"

MARISKA HARGITAY REMEMBERS MOM JAYNE MANSFIELD’S MOVIE STAR POWER ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN HER 90TH BIRTHDAY

Meloni also shared a few photos from the day, featuring him and Hargitay in gear, as well as the two of them standing alongside actors Billy Crudup, Robert Burke and Denis Leary, who started the Leary Firefighters Foundation in 2000.

Leary started the foundation after a devastating fire in Worcester, Massachusetts, claimed the lives of his cousin, childhood friend and four other firefighters. The foundation works towards building state-of-the-art training facilities across the country, as well as providing fire departments all over with supply vehicles, technology and tools.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Apart from running the foundation, Leary is also an actor, appearing in episodes of "Law & Order: Organized Crime" with Christopher Meloni, "Rescue Me" and "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll."

Meanwhile, Hargitay posted two photos of Meloni kissing her on the forehead as well, sending fans into a frenzy in the comments section.

"HOW CAN U GUYS BE SO CUTEEEEE THATS UNREAL," one fan wrote, while another said "they should get married.. at least on TV!"

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Fans have wanted the two characters to start a relationship since the first season of the show, despite the fact that Meloni's character, Elliot Stabler was married and had five children throughout the entire course of the show. Their hopes were crushed when Meloni chose to leave the show after its 12th season, only to be reignited when he rejoined the "Law & Order" universe in April 2021 with a new spinoff.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"All you need to know is Benson and Stabler love each other deeply," Hargitay told the "Today Show" in January 2023. "It's so deep! You know, the show is probably only gonna go another 23 years, so I think we should just wait and see!"

Meloni guest starred on a recent episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," during which he and Hargitay shared a steamy scene that hinted at a potential relationship between the two characters in the future. Towards the end of the season 24 episode, entitled "Blood Out," Benson and Stabler get close to sharing a kiss before Benson pulled away, saying she isn't ready for it and is worried about what would happen if it didn't work out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During a January 2022 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Hargitay said there is definitely energy between the two characters, further explaining that "Olivia's been in love with him for many a year" and they "are slowly finding our way back to" that place.