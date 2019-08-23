Fans upset with 'GMA' anchor Lara Spencer for laughing at Prince George's love of ballet

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Lara Spencer has been accused of bullying Prince George.

Fans are upset with the 50-year-old journalist after she and the other anchors -- George Stephanopoulos and Amy Robach -- laughed at the 6-year-old royal for taking ballet classes at school.

On Thursday, Spencer did a short segment about Prince George heading back to school in the fall and the curriculum he will be taking at his private school, St. Thomas’s Battersea, in London.

“Details of George’s curriculum have been released making us all really happy we don’t have to do homework anymore,” Spencer said.

PRINCE GEORGE HAS ADORABLE NICKNAME FROM HIS FRIENDS AT SCHOOL, REPORT SAYS

“In addition to the usual first or second-grade things, like math, science, and history, the future king of England will be putting down the Play-Doh to take on religious studies, computer programming poetry, and ballet among other things," she continued.

“Prince William said Prince George absolutely loves ballet…I have news for you Prince William, we’ll see how long that lasts," Spencer laughed.

After the segment finished, people took to social media to defend the youngster's love of and participation in the intense form of dance.

Dancer and choreographer Brian Friedman wrote, “This adorable boy (Prince George) is being shamed by a grown woman on National Television in America for taking ballet! @lara.spencer you should be ashamed of yourself as well as @gstephanopoulos for laughing along & @goodmorningamerica for letting public shaming of young boys happen!”

KATE MIDDLETON REVEALS PRINCE GEORGE, PRINCESS CHARLOTTE SHARE HER LOVE FOR THIS HOBBY

“Would you be making fun of Princess Charlotte for wanting to become a scientist? Then why is it ok to make fun of a child that enjoys one of the most beautiful, athletic, and incredibly difficult art forms that exist?” wrote another person.

Someone else questioned, “Seriously disgusted with your inappropriate response to George taking ballet… how in the world is that a laughing matter? Boys belong in the performing arts.”

"I thought you and your network care about inclusion instead of bullying. By dismissing a young boy's love of ballet you are insinuating that there is something wrong or abnormal with his study," commented another.

"Shame on you @ABC and @GoodMorningAmerica. Shaming boys in dance is the very reason boys are beaten and ostracized for their love of the arts," a viewer pointed out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prince William spoke about George's love of dance last year. “George is doing dancing as well; he loves it,” he said at a Radio Teen 1 Heroes event in October 2018.

“My mother always used to dance; she loved dancing,” Prince William added. “If it’s something you love, you do what you love. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it.”