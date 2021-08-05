Lady Gaga steps out in crop top, biker shorts and sky-high platform heels in New York City

Lady Gaga was photographed leaving Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old musician was wearing a powder blue crop top and biker shorts set paired with white sky-high platform heels.

She wore her hair pulled back in a slick bun, added a small purse and black sunglasses to complete her look.

The "Bad Romance" singer's outfit continues her streak of rocking bold looks.

Gaga stepped out wearing a tight black dress paired with angel wings and black platform heels at the end of July. Before that outfit, she turned heads wearing a longer black dress and platform heels.

Gaga has been spending time at Radio City Music Hall where she is performing alongside musician Tony Bennett.

The two musicians released their latest duet "I Get A Kick Out Of You" on Tuesday.

Bennett's performances at Radio City Music Hall are supposed to be his last live performances in New York City. The iconic musician announced he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in February.