Lady Gaga
Published

Lady Gaga steps out in crop top, biker shorts and sky-high platform heels in New York City

The 'Bad Romance' singer was photographed leaving Radio City Music Hall

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Lady Gaga was photographed leaving Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday. 

The 35-year-old musician was wearing a powder blue crop top and biker shorts set paired with white sky-high platform heels. 

She wore her hair pulled back in a slick bun, added a small purse and black sunglasses to complete her look. 

Lady Gaga departs Radio City Music Hall on August 04, 2021 in New York City.

Lady Gaga departs Radio City Music Hall on August 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

The "Bad Romance" singer's outfit continues her streak of rocking bold looks.

LADY GAGA CONTINUES TO IMPRESS IN ANGEL WINGS, PLATFORM HEELS AND LITTLE BLACK DRESS

Gaga stepped out wearing a tight black dress paired with angel wings and black platform heels at the end of July. Before that outfit, she turned heads wearing a longer black dress and platform heels.

Lady Gaga and musician Tony Bennett have a two-night show at Radio Music City Hall.

Lady Gaga and musician Tony Bennett have a two-night show at Radio Music City Hall. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images)

Gaga has been spending time at Radio City Music Hall where she is performing alongside musician Tony Bennett. 

The two musicians released their latest duet "I Get A Kick Out Of You" on Tuesday.

Bennett's performances at Radio City Music Hall are supposed to be his last live performances in New York City. The iconic musician announced he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in February.

