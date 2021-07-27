Lady Gaga continues to impress in angel wings, platform heels and a little black dress

Lady Gaga was photographed out and about in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old musician turned heads in a little black dress she accessorized with furry white sleeves that resembled angel wings and massive platform heels. The heels were similar to a pair she was spotted rocking on Monday as she exited a studio in the Big Apple.

The heels were paired with a different tight black dress that day.

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has been on a roll lately with her bold looks.

Gaga shared a video of herself wearing an orange star-shaped bikini on Instagram earlier this month. The pop star stepped out of the pool showing off her toned body.

"Little starZ," Gaga captioned the post.

Recenlty, the "Shallow" performer and Tony Bennett, 94, announced their plans to sing together "one last time" in New York City after the legend revealed in a February interview with AARP magazine that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease back in 2016.

Dubbed "One Last Time: an Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga," the first show on Aug. 3 at Radio City Music Hall will also be a celebration of Bennett's 95th birthday. The second stanza will take place on Aug. 5.

Gaga and Bennett made their first album together, "Cheek to Cheek," in 2014 and recently completed their second album.

