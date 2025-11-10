Kim Kardashian posts carefree bikini photos after failing California bar exam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian appeared worry-free as she shared bikini selfies after announcing she had failed to become a lawyer.

Kardashian posted photos from a beach vacation she took to celebrate her sister Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday. She simply captioned the set of photos with a palm tree emoji.

The 45-year-old reality TV star posed in a tiny black bikini as she lounged by a pool. Kardashian accessorized with oversized black sunglasses.

The photos came shortly after Kardashian announced she had failed the California bar exam.

KENDALL JENNER SHARES NUDE BEACH PHOTOS AS KARDASHIAN FAMILY GATHERS FOR HER 30TH BIRTHDAY TRIP

"Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV," the "Kardashians" star wrote in an Instagram Story. "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far," she added. "Falling short isn't failure – it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let's go!"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kardashian began her journey toward becoming a lawyer in 2018, when she entered California’s Law Office Study Program, which allows aspiring lawyers to apprentice under licensed attorneys instead of attending law school.

In 2021, the former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star announced she had passed California's "baby bar" exam after three failed attempts. Kardashian completed her six-year program in May.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While she isn't officially a lawyer in real life, Kardashian recently starred as attorney Allura Grant in the Hulu series "All's Fair."

When she's not being a reality TV star and actress, Kardashian is taking care of the four kids she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

The two are parents to daughters North and Chicago, along with sons Saint and Psalm. Kardashian opened up about dealing with parenting criticism on a recent episode of "Call Her Daddy."

"I think like any mom of a teenager or a preteen, unless you've been here, like, please, we just need a little bit of grace," she told host Alex Cooper.

"I just think anyone that's raising kids, especially four kids by myself, I'm doing the best that I can and my babies are good babies," she added. "So I just urge everyone to like, not be judgmental and to have grace [for] single moms trying to figure it all out with like you know a preteen. It's a lot, if you know you know."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.