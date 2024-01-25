Kurt Russell crossed paths with O.J. Simpson, Ted Bundy and Manson family

Kurt Russell has a history of running into a few of America’s most infamous figures.

Kate and Oliver Hudson recalled their stepdad finding himself in "some sort of scenario" in what could’ve been a dangerous situation.

"He’s always crossing paths somehow with killers, like, serial killers," Oliver, 47, shared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," as Kate laughed.

"He was on camera when O.J. Simpson drove into his house," he added, referring to the 1994 police chase.

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star chimed in and agreed, "This is actually a crazy story."



"He was in the driveway. You could see him on KTLA, like, 'Huh?' My dad. I was like, 'What is he doing there?'"

Kate, 44, continued to explain that the family was watching the NBA Finals at a friend’s house down the street from Simpson’s home.

"It was the big chase. And Kurt . . . O.J. was on the 405 [freeway] and Kurt all of sudden just went, 'Oh, he's going home,'" she remembered. "Next thing you know, he gets in the car and he leaves and he goes to O.J.'s house. I don't know why! Just to see what happened, you know? And we're all like, 'Where are you going?' He's like, 'I'll be right back.' And then he goes with his friend."

The actress reflected on the moment and shared that at the time when they were watching the Simpson car chase unfold on the news, she saw Kurt on the television behind caution tape.

On June 17, 1994, just two days after the brutal murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, O.J. Simpson led police on a 90-minute-long pursuit which ultimately ended in his arrest at his home in Brentwood, California.

"It doesn’t stop there," Oliver said during the interview.

"He had a run-in with Ted Bundy, he beat up Tex Watson, who was Charlie Manson’s right-hand guy."

Kate smiled and said, "I might not believe either of these stories . . . but I’m into it, they’re interesting."

"This is a crazy story. Kurt was camping, he had his plate of food, went to get a beer or something, comes back and his plate of food is gone," Oliver remarked.

"Ted Bundy then gets caught and recounts how he survived after escaping and said he found a guy camping in the woods with his friends . . . he leaves the thing . . . he go grabs and eats his food."

Kurt and wife Goldie Hawn are parents to son Wyatt and the "Escape From New York" star also helped raise Hawn's daughter Kate and son Oliver from her previous marriage to actor Bill Hudson. Russell also shares son Boston with his ex-wife Season Hubley.