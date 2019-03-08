‘Riverdale’ star KJ Apa speaks out on Luke Perry’s death: ‘Rest in love’

Actor KJ Apa has broken his silence on the death of fellow “Riverdale” cast member Luke Perry.

Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on the CW’s hit teen drama “Riverdale,” took to Instagram Thursday evening to share a photo of Perry on a boat. Perry played Fred Andrews, the father of Apa’s Archie.

LUKE PERRY’S DEATH IS REMINDER STROKE ‘IS NOT ONLY A DISEASE OF THE ELDERLY,’ DOCTOR SAYS

“Rest in love bro,” Apa, 21, captioned the post.

The post is the first time the actor has publicly responded to Perry’s passing, who died Monday after suffering a massive stroke days earlier. He was 52.

Perry, who kickstarted his career as Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” was remembered by countless celebrities following his death.

LUKE PERRY, '90210' AND 'RIVERDALE' STAR, REMEMBERED BY CELEBRITIES AS TV ICON AND 'KIND PERSON'

"He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," Perry's publicist Arnold Robinson told Fox News Monday. "The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning."

To honor Perry's life and legacy, the CW series' creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced earlier this week that Wednesday's episode -- and all future ones -- would be dedicated to the late actor.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli and Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.