Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari woke up to intruder crawling on bedroom floor while sleeping next to son

Cavallari recently revealed 'Yellowstone's' Kevin Costner as her 'forever crush'

Just call Kristin Cavallari calm, cool and collected in a moment of crisis.

The reality star, who recently made headlines for admitting actor Kevin Costner, 32 years her senior, is her "forever crush," recounted a horrifying incident that took place in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in the latest episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Honest.

Cavallari says she and her husband at the time, ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, and their three children, were in what they believed to be "a really safe, gated resort" in the Bahamas for spring break. 

KRISTIN CAVALLARI MAKES MOVE ON 'YELLOWSTONE' STAR KEVIN COSTNER, ADMITS HE'S HER 'FOREVER CRUSH'

Kristin Cavallari in a white t-shirt smiles as she watches her son dance on the beach, while her two other children lean against her

Kristin Cavallari posted a photo with her three children, Jaxon, Camden and Saylor, taken at the beach during their family vacation to the Bahamas. (Kristin Cavallari Instagram)

"We were in a condo and then the last week or so that we were there, we switched into a house. And I had all of my Uncommon James jewelry in the closet just laid out," she said, referring to the jewelry company she launched in 2017. "Our HVAC unit broke, so we had workers in our house that day and they were fixing everything."

By the time night rolled around, Cavallari found herself asleep next to her eldest son, Camden, who would have been 8 years old at the time. Having gone to bed earlier than others, Cavallari said she didn't know what rooms everyone else in the family had taken. 

"I woke up to my bedroom door opening. And it woke me up because of the light from the kitchen. And I woke up to a man crawling on my bedroom floor. And I [was] so out of it ‘cause obviously I had just woken up, that I go, ’What the f--- are you doing?'"

Kristin Cavallari in an olive green sweater set looks directly at the camera as she speaks on her podcast, wearing big black headphones

Kristin Cavallari recounted the terrifying exchange she had with an intruder in the Bahamas. (Lets Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/YouTube)

"And this man stands up and runs out the door and you guys, he had a ski mask on, full black arms, black pants, like the full thing, right? And then I went, ‘Oh f---.’ Like that was not Jay… I don't know who that was. But because Camden was in bed with me, I didn't yell. I didn't scream." she said. "You think in those moments that that's what you would do, but your instincts just kick in, and I honestly felt like I was in ‘Mission Impossible.'"

Cavallari says her first point of action was texting her husband. "Well, obviously, Jay didn't respond, it's like 1 a.m. or something. So I'm like f---, I have to go out into the house by myself and leave my son here in bed," adding her initial thought was just "go."

"I woke up to a man crawling on my bedroom floor."

— Kristin Cavallari

Jay Cutler in a black suit and checkered shirt smiles on the carpet with Kristin Cavallari in a black dress with a mesh top

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have three children together: sons Camden, 12, and Jaxon, 10, and daughter, Saylor, 9. (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Michigan Avenue Magazine)

"I go out in the house and I don't know where anybody is, I go look in the bedroom across the way – no one's in there. I'm like, ‘What the f---.’ I go upstairs. Jay was upstairs with Jaxon and Saylor I guess, now that I think about it."

"Once I woke Jay up, then I got really nervous," she admitted. "I started shaking and I was like, ‘Holy.' I was able to process then what just happened. But until that point, I was not scared, I was really calm… again, you're just running off of instinct," she recounted. 

Kristin Cavallari in a white strapless dress poses on the People's Choice Awards carpet

Kristin Cavallari says she didn't exhibit any fear from the invasion until she woke up her husband, Jay Cutler. (Tammie Arroyo/Variety via Getty Images)

"My kids still don't know that story too, because again, that's just one that I think would really scare them. That someone broke into our house, was crawling on the bedroom floor, and he was crawling on the bedroom floor going to the closet to get the jewelry. To get the Uncommon James jewelry," she said. "Long story short, he took all the cash we had in a backpack. We ended up getting it back."

"We found out who it was. It was the HVAC guy," Cavallari shared. "But that was one of the scariest things that I went through."

What was supposed to be a spring break trip for the family ended up becoming a month-long stay in the Bahamas due to quarantine restrictions. A month later, Cavallari and Cutler announced their decision to divorce.

 A representative for the "Laguna Beach" star did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for further comment.

