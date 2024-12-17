Kristin Cavallari woke up to intruder crawling on bedroom floor while sleeping next to son

Just call Kristin Cavallari calm, cool and collected in a moment of crisis.

The reality star, who recently made headlines for admitting actor Kevin Costner, 32 years her senior, is her "forever crush," recounted a horrifying incident that took place in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in the latest episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Honest."

Cavallari says she and her husband at the time, ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, and their three children, were in what they believed to be "a really safe, gated resort" in the Bahamas for spring break.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI MAKES MOVE ON 'YELLOWSTONE' STAR KEVIN COSTNER, ADMITS HE'S HER 'FOREVER CRUSH'

"We were in a condo and then the last week or so that we were there, we switched into a house. And I had all of my Uncommon James jewelry in the closet just laid out," she said, referring to the jewelry company she launched in 2017. "Our HVAC unit broke, so we had workers in our house that day and they were fixing everything."

By the time night rolled around, Cavallari found herself asleep next to her eldest son, Camden, who would have been 8 years old at the time. Having gone to bed earlier than others, Cavallari said she didn't know what rooms everyone else in the family had taken.

"I woke up to my bedroom door opening. And it woke me up because of the light from the kitchen. And I woke up to a man crawling on my bedroom floor. And I [was] so out of it ‘cause obviously I had just woken up, that I go, ’What the f--- are you doing?'"

"And this man stands up and runs out the door and you guys, he had a ski mask on, full black arms, black pants, like the full thing, right? And then I went, ‘Oh f---.’ Like that was not Jay… I don't know who that was. But because Camden was in bed with me, I didn't yell. I didn't scream." she said. "You think in those moments that that's what you would do, but your instincts just kick in, and I honestly felt like I was in ‘Mission Impossible.'"

Cavallari says her first point of action was texting her husband. "Well, obviously, Jay didn't respond, it's like 1 a.m. or something. So I'm like f---, I have to go out into the house by myself and leave my son here in bed," adding her initial thought was just "go."

"I woke up to a man crawling on my bedroom floor." — Kristin Cavallari

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I go out in the house and I don't know where anybody is, I go look in the bedroom across the way – no one's in there. I'm like, ‘What the f---.’ I go upstairs. Jay was upstairs with Jaxon and Saylor I guess, now that I think about it."

"Once I woke Jay up, then I got really nervous," she admitted. "I started shaking and I was like, ‘Holy.' I was able to process then what just happened. But until that point, I was not scared, I was really calm… again, you're just running off of instinct," she recounted.

"My kids still don't know that story too, because again, that's just one that I think would really scare them. That someone broke into our house, was crawling on the bedroom floor, and he was crawling on the bedroom floor going to the closet to get the jewelry. To get the Uncommon James jewelry," she said. "Long story short, he took all the cash we had in a backpack. We ended up getting it back."

"We found out who it was. It was the HVAC guy," Cavallari shared. "But that was one of the scariest things that I went through."

APPS USER CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

What was supposed to be a spring break trip for the family ended up becoming a month-long stay in the Bahamas due to quarantine restrictions. A month later, Cavallari and Cutler announced their decision to divorce.

A representative for the "Laguna Beach" star did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for further comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP