Kristin Cavallari makes move on 'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner, admits he's her 'forever crush'

Kristin Cavallari has her eyes set on a certain "Yellowstone" star.

During an "Ask Me Anything" session on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, a fan asked the "Very Cavallari" star when she was going to go on a date with Kevin Costner.

"Give him my number," she responded, before adding "forever crush."

After finalizing her divorce from her husband of seven years, Jay Cutler, in 2022, Cavallari, 37, began dating 24-year-old TikTok star, Mark Estes, in February 2024. The couple ultimately broke up in September.

Meanwhile, the "Yellowstone" star, 69, finalized his divorce from his wife of nearly 20 years, Christine Baumgartner, 50, in February 2024 after she initially filed in May 2023.

"It was powerful. It hurt. But I go forward. I have no choice. My children are looking at me, so I can't wilt like a daisy. I have to go forward. I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are," he told "CBS Mornings" in June 2024 about his divorce.

Along with having a big year in his personal life, Costner also had a big year in his professional life. Part one of his self-funded epic four-part drama, "Horizon: An American Saga," premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, which he attended with all his children.

The actor not only starred in the film, but also wrote, produced and starred in it. In addition to attending the film's premiere with his kids, Costner was lucky enough to have two of his sons appear alongside him in the movie.

"They're all supportive of each other," Costner confessed of his seven children. "My oldest son was in a scene in chapter two, and, a small part again." He added, "I just try to find ways to trap them."

This year also marked the end of Costner's time on "Yellowstone," with his final episode airing in November. In the episode, Costner's character was killed off in what appeared to be a suicide.

While some fans took issue with the way Costner was written off the show, accusing the creator of "miss[ing] the audience mark on this one by a million miles," others thought the character's ending "made sense."

"It made sense; you can't have that many people against you, land they want, & you & your cronies have killed that many ppl?" the person explained. "It's surprising they didn't do this to one of the main characters soon. Plus, with Costner leaving - make him go out in a dramatic way."

Costner shared he doesn't know when he'll sit down and watch the episode.

"Well, I'm going to be perfectly honest. I didn't know it was actually airing last night," he said on an episode of SiriusXM's "The Michael Smerconish Program," in November. "I didn't see it. I heard it's a suicide, so that doesn't make me want to rush to go see it."

The last episode of the fifth and final season of "Yellowstone" aired on Sunday evening.