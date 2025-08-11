Expand / Collapse search
Kristin Cavallari flashes her abs in leopard print bikini on Cabo vacation

Kristin Cavallari recreates iconic MTV scene while vacationing in Mexico with friends

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Kristin Cavallari showed some skin while soaking up the last few days of summer.

Cavallari, 38, appeared to be completely at ease as she slipped into a tiny two-piece bikini on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Uncommon James founder chatted with friends by the pool before paying homage to one of her classic lines from "Laguna Beach" on social media.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI, KYLIE JENNER SPILL PLASTIC SURGERY SECRETS AS HOLLYWOOD'S BEAUTY MYTH CRUMBLES: EXPERT

Kristin Cavallari wears blue top in New York City

Kristin Cavallari at GMA on Dec. 5, 2022 in New York City.  (Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images)

The mother-of-three bared her abs while wearing a tiny leopard print triangle top with a pair of cheeky bottoms.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI DISCOVERS RUPTURED BREAST IMPLANT DURING SURGERY

She shielded her eyes from the sun with a blue baseball cap on her head, and wore a pair of thick black sunglasses over her eyes.

Reality star Kristin Cavallari sports tiny leopard print bikini and blue baseball hat.

Kristin Cavallari soaks up the sun in a tiny leopard print bikini. (BACKGRID)

Cavallari traded her swimsuit for a summer dress as she sat poolside with a friend to recreate one of her iconic scenes from the MTV reality show that made her a household name.

"Like, but what happens in Cabo stays in Cabo," she lip-synced over her own quote from the infamous high school spring break trip.

During a recent episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, Cavallari opened up about her right breast implant not "laying properly," which prompted her to get a consultation to have her implants redone.

"Things happen so gradually. There wasn't a moment where I was like, ‘My boobs look different,’ or, like, ‘My boobs aren't laying right.’ I knew that my boobs were not laying how I wanted them to lay," she said, initially believing gravity was the reason she was unhappy with her breasts.

Ahead of a photoshoot for her Uncommon James brand, Cavallari decided to get her breasts redone. It wasn't until after her surgery that she learned of her ruptured implant.

Kristin Cavallari smiles while wearing black

Cavallari found out one of her implants had ruptured only after going in for surgery to have her breasts redone. (XNY/Star Max/GC Image)

Cavallari joked that she could look through her camera roll on her iPhone to figure out when her breasts began to look "a little f------ cross-eyed."

Even with the health scare, the reality television star isn't "ready" to remove her implants.

"I was not ready to take out my implants. I'm 38. I'm still young. I have a whole life to live, I'm single," Cavallari explained.

Cavallari, who most recently split from NHL star Nate Thompson in March, went on to emphasize that she is currently not in a serious relationship.

Kristin Cavallari in a long sleeve black crop top shirt and leather bottoms smiles next to Jay Cutler in a black suit jacket and grey turtleneck

Kristin Cavallari and ex-husband Jay Cutler split in the summer of 2020 after seven years of marriage. They share three children together. (Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

"I'm single. If I were in a long-term relationship, maybe I would take out my implants. I don't know, but I'm single right now," she said. "Right now in my life is when I need the best boobs imaginable. And so, you know, I'm sure some people won't understand that and that's OK — because it's not your body."

Prior to her relationship with Thompson, Cavallari dated Mark Estes, a member of the Montana Boyz TikTok group, for seven months before calling it quits in September. 

She has three children with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

