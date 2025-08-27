Kristin Cavallari admits her 9-year-old and 11-year-old kids still sleep in her bed weekly

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kristin Cavallari wears many hats, but being a mom is number one.

During Tuesday's episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, the mom of three — who shares Camden, 13, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, 9, with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler — opened up about the challenges of motherhood and explained why her children still sleep in her bed.

"[Jaxon] was the easiest labor and delivery on the planet, and he was a really hard baby," Cavallari, 38, said. "So maybe, maybe that was the universe just being like, ‘We're going to make [labor] a breeze because the next eight years with him are going to be really tough.’ And I love my little Jaxy, but man, he was a really hard baby, and he was kind of hard until he was about eight."

"This kid has also always had FOMO [fear of missing out]. Even when he was little, I mean, he would only take 30-minute naps," Cavallari continued. "Thirty minutes on the dot. This kid is up no matter what, no matter where we are, nothing mattered. No outside circumstances mattered. This kid only took 30-minute naps, and I'd be like, ‘Oh my god, Jaxon, please, please.’"

This posed a challenge when it came to sleep training her middle child.

"Once Jaxon could walk so well, let's say, right after a year, when he realized, ‘Oh, wait, I can get out of my bed,’" she added. "Once he realized he could get out of this bed, he came in my room — I'm not kidding, guys — every single night for four years, I'm not joking. Every single night for four years."

Now, said Cavallari, she lets Jaxon and her youngest, Saylor, sleep in her bed one night a week.

"I do let him sleep with me. Now it's one night a week," Cavallari admitted. "So when school started, I told Jaxon and Saylor, you guys get one night a week with me."

"The problem is in the morning, because I get up before them, and then I have to be so quiet in my bathroom, like brushing my teeth, and washing my face, and getting dressed," she explained. "I want to be able to have the freedom to move about my room and get dressed in the morning without worrying about waking someone up."