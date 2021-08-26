First 'Spencer' trailer sees Kristen Stewart portray Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is turning heads as Princess Diana in the new teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic "Spencer."

The film, directed by Pablo Larraín, dropped its first public footage Thursday and Stewart has utterly transformed into the late British royal family member.

The trailer opens with staff preparing Christmas dinner at the Windsor family 's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. "Ma'am, they're waiting for you," someone says off camera.

There isn't any dialogue as Stewart wears a variety of iconic Princess Diana outfits until she's speaking to a friend in a garden.

KRISTEN STEWART DISCUSSES PLAYING THE LATE PRINCESS DIANA

"They know everything," the confidante says. "They don't," she replies.

The " Twilight " franchise star previously opened up about the opportunity she has to make her mark in the story of the former Princess of Wales who died in a car accident in 1997.

"I didn’t grow up with her maybe in the same way, I was really young when she passed away," Stewart, 31, said during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday night, adding she feels "protective" of Diana. "I feel sort of the same way about her. It happened really quickly."

PRINCE WILLIAM SAYS HAVING CHILDREN WAS 'LIFE-CHANGING,' BRINGS BACK 'EMOTIONS' FROM DEATH OF PRINCESS DIANA

Stewart maintained that in portraying the late mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, she hopes the feeling viewers receive is one that brings them back to the moment instead of just creating a biopic that retells the same story many have heard time after time.

The film is intended to showcase Diana’s final days leading up to her untimely demise. At the time, Diana (née Diana Spencer) – one of the more outspoken modern royals – was grappling with the difficult decision of whether she should end her marriage to Prince Charles , who at the time admitted to having an affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, per the New York Times .

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Diana separated from Charles in 1996 and he later married Parker-Bowles after Diana's death.

"My movie takes place over three days, and it’s this really poetic internal imagining of what that might have felt like rather than giving new information," Stewart said. "We kind of don’t have a mark to hit, we just also love her."

Stewart revealed in an October interview with InStyle that she has been feverishly brushing up on her Diana history by reading a number of related books and articles.

"In terms of research, I've gotten through two and a half biographies, and I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie," Stewart said. "It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Added the "Happiest Season" actress: "I haven't been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long."

The movie releases on Nov. 5.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.