Prince Charles told Diana he didn't love her on the eve of their wedding: report

Prince Charles reportedly had some harsh words for Princess Diana the night before they wed.

In the new ITV documentary, "The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess," Penny Thornton, an astrologer that Diana consulted, opened up about the relationship between the royal pair.

"One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn't love her," Thornton said, per People magazine. "I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana."

At that point, the astrologer said, Diana "didn't want to go through with the wedding" and even considered "not attending."

Diana -- who died at age 36 after an auto crash in Paris in 1997 -- and Charles, now 71, married in 1981 and divorced in 1996. The Prince of Wales then married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

According to the outlet, Diana revealed in a 1995 BBC interview that she and Charles both had affairs during their marriage.

"Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," the princess said when asked whether Camilla was a "factor" in the split.

The new ITV doc, however, claims that reporter Martin Bashir coerced the former royal into speaking by doctoring bank statements.

Diana's brother has also accused BBC of using false documents to procure the interview.