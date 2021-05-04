Kristen Bell reveals she, Dax Shepard keep drug tests at home, can test 'whenever' after relapse

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are working together.

Last year, Shepard, 46, revealed that he had relapsed after 16 years of sobriety. The relapse came about after the actor was in a motorcycle accident and he began to abuse Vicodin.

Now, the "Bless This Mess" star is back on the wagon, and Bell, 40, is helping him stay there.

The "Good Place" actress recently spoke to Self magazine and revealed that after the relapse, Shepard told her, "You can drug-test me whenever you want. I’m going to buy some tests. I’m going to have them in the house. If you ever feel nervous, I want you to have access to this and I’ll do it, no questions asked."

She said that Shaped appreciates the safety net that a surprise text at any moment provides and said that she'll "maybe" test him "someday."

"He’s just good at trying, and that’s all you can ask of anyone. No one’s perfect," said Bell. "He's proven to me that he is committed to evolving and he loves personal growth."

The actress also addressed the relapse back in Oct. during a visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

At the time, she championed her husband for being open and honest with her about his relapse and his willingness to come up with a "different plan."

"We have a plan. If he has to take medication for any reason, I have to administer it. But he was like, 'So we need a stronger plan. I was faltering and I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again,'" Bell said.

She continued: "And one of the main reasons I love him is he's also addicted to growth. He's addicted to evolving. He was like, 'I don't want to risk this family and I did so let's put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.'"

Bell said they are back in therapy.

"I'll continue to stand by him because he's very, very worth it," she added.

