Kris Jenner ‘celebrates’ at 2022 Met Gala after family wins Blac Chyna defamation trial: ‘I live in my faith'

Kris Jenner had a lot to celebrate at the 2022 Met Gala.

During an interview with Variety while on the red carpet, the "momager" addressed her family’s win in the defamation lawsuit against Blac Chyna.

"I'm just happy it's over," Jenner said. When the reality star was asked what the "toughest part" was, she responded with, "Going through it. But I’m glad it’s over."

Jenner said her "faith" and prayer helped her get through the difficult time.

"I live in my faith," she said. "And just hope that that's enough, and yeah. I'm glad it's over, and I'm glad it's over for the girls."

"And we're here tonight to celebrate," Jenner concluded.

Just hours before the Met Gala, the Los Angeles jury found that none of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family defamed Chyna, nor did any interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show "Rob & Chyna."

Following the news on Monday, Michael Rhodes and Michelle Doolin, trial counsel for the famous family issued a statement.

"On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, I want to express our appreciation to the jury," the statement obtained by Fox News Digital read.

It continued: "We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial. The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer — I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed."

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were included in the lawsuit and have yet to publicly speak out on the ruling. Since the Met Gala was taking place in New York City, no members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were present for the verdict.

However, Chyna was in court for the verdict. She had no visible reaction.

After about 10 hours of deliberations, the jurors found on the long jury form that the Kardashians often acted in bad faith on the issues brought up in the case, but that it had no substantial effect on Chyna's contract or the fate of the show.

Chyna, who shares a 5-year-old daughter with Rob Kardashian, was awarded no damages.

In April, about two weeks before the trial began, Chyna took to Twitter to explain why she was taking the famous family to court.

"When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS," the statement read.

"I'm taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that 'what's right is right, what's wrong is wrong,'" she continued. "And what they did was so wrong. I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done."

Her statement concluded with: "At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream I did everything I could to right wrong that was done to me."

Chyna has yet to publicly address the verdict.

