'Knots Landing,' 'Friday the 13th' actress Lar Park Lincoln dead at 63

"Knots Landing" actress Lar Park Lincoln has died. She was 63.

Her daughter, Piper Lincoln, confirmed to Fox News Digital that her mother lost her battle with breast cancer on Tuesday.

Piper shared that the elder Lincoln was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her death and will always be remembered as a "great mother and a great actress."

Lincoln was a beloved acting coach and founder of Actors Auditions Studios in Plano, Texas.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lar Park Lincoln, celebrated actress, founder of Actors Audition Studios, and America’s beloved Audition Coach, on April 22, 2025," the Actors Audition Studios shared on its Facebook page. "Over her 45-year career, Lar left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors."

The Dallas native was born in 1961 and began her acting career in the mid-1980s. She gained early recognition with roles in horror films such as "Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988) and "House II: The Second Story" (1987). Her portrayal of Tina Shepard, a "telekinetic scream queen" facing off against Jason Voorhees, became a standout in the "Friday the 13th" franchise.​

In 1987, Lincoln joined the cast of "Knots Landing," portraying Linda Fairgate, the daughter-in-law of Karen Fairgate, played by Michele Lee. Lincoln's performance earned her a devoted fan base, and she continued to appear on the series until 1991.

"Her television legacy includes her iconic five-year role as dual characters on ‘Knots Landing,’ alongside Michele Lee and William Devane, and her powerful lead performance in 'Children of the Night' opposite Kathleen Quinlan and Mario Van Peebles. She also guest-starred alongside legends like Michael Landon, Angela Lansbury, and Christina Applegate," the Actors Audition Studios' heartfelt tribute continued.

As her acting career spanned over four decades, she went on to earn a Bronze Halo Award for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Beyond her acting career, Lincoln was passionate about mentoring aspiring actors. She founded Actors Audition Studios, where she coached students in acting skills, career development and audition techniques. Her dedication to the craft extended to her writing. In 2008, she wrote the book "Get Started, Not Scammed," as she offered guidance to actors looking to break into the entertainment industry.

Lincoln is preceded in death by her husband, Michael, to whom she was married for 14 years; her parents, Jack and Marjorie Dale; and her brothers, Jack Jr. and Pat.

"She is survived by her daughter, Piper (husband Tarek); son, Trevor (wife Danielle); sister, Karen (husband Harold); brother, Michael (wife Joan); four grandchildren (Aura, Benjamin, Jack, and Mia Grace); her poodle, Charlie; and countless friends, extended family, and admirers worldwide," the tribute read.