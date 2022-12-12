Kit Harington talks about Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones' sequel series: 'He’s not OK'

Actor Kit Harington said his "Game of Thrones" character Jon Snow is not doing well while discussing the progress of the upcoming HBO spinoff sequel series.

Back in June, the show's creator and author, George R.R. Martin, revealed that Harington would star in a Jon Snow spinoff series currently dubbed "Snow." Harington appeared Sunday night at an LA convention, where he discussed his thoughts on the character's state of mind.

"I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly," Harington said during a Q&A on Sunday night at the Game of Thrones Convention, according to Entertainment Weekly. "At the end of the show, when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse."

"He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that’s interesting," he added.

"Game of Thrones" ran from 2011 until 2019 with eight seasons and was one of the most popular HBO shows, setting all-time high viewership records on the platform. However, many fans were disappointed by the show's final season and the fate of one of its main protagonists, Jon Snow.

"So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are OK. He’s not OK," Harington concluded.

When Martin broke the news of the "GOT" spinoff, he said it was Harington who originally approached him about the possibility of continuing his character's storyline in a future series.