Kirk Douglas, 102, poses for family photo featuring four generations: ‘Family first’

At 102, Kirk Douglas is happily spending time with his growing family.

The acting legend posed with the massive Douglas clan in a sweet family photo that his grandson, Cameron Douglas, the son of actor Michael Douglas, posted to Instagram on Monday

KIRK DOUGLAS SAYS WIFE ANNE SAVED HIS LIFE TWICE, EVEN THOUGH HE HASN'T ALWAYS BEEN FAITHFUL

The photo highlights Cameron, 40, holding his 19-month-old daughter Lua with girlfriend Viviane Thibes, while the rest of the family — four generations to be exact — sits around the table.

Douglas is spotted at the head of the table with his signature sunglasses. His wife, Anne Buydens, 100, sits a few seats away, nearby Catherine Zeta-Jones.

“#Familyfirst,” Cameron captioned the post.

Back in December 2018, Michael told People magazine that his father stays youthful by betting on games.

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES GUSHES OVER KIRK DOUGLAS

“He beats me all the time,” said the 74-year-old. “The last bet I made with him was for $100 on a Jets game — and I lost. I’m a big sports junkie and my father knows nothing about [the games]. I can pick any team and he’ll just take the other one… and [yet] he cleans my clock.”

When Michael received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last November, the “Spartacus” star proudly appeared front and center to support his son, the outlet shared.

“It means so much to me, Dad, that you’re here today,” the Oscar-winning actor said, tearing up, at the ceremony. “Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I’ll say it simply and with all my heart: I’m so proud to be your son.”

Douglas has been married to Buydens since 1954. When Fox News asked the couple the secret behind their lasting marriage in 2017, the pair was no-nonsense about their unconventional approach. While Buydens does turn a blind eye to infidelity, the pair, who raised two sons, credited date night for sparking the romance every day.

KIRK DOUGLAS HONORED WITH HISTORIC MARKER

“[Date night is] the same as it’s been throughout our marriage,” said Douglas. “We spend what we call the ‘golden hour’ together at around 6:30 each night. We’ll sit and talk and laugh and share our day and our thoughts with each other.”

“Except now we are very 21st century and bring along our iPads,” added Buydens.