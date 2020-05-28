Kip Moore on why he thinks quarantine isn't all that bad: ‘I love … the steady kind of schedule of my life’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With the coronavirus quarantine keeping most people at home and in close quarters, it's understandable that some might go stir crazy, but some, like Kip Moore, may be enjoying themselves.

The 40-year-old country crooner recently spoke to Fox News and opened up about why quarantining hasn't been unkind to him.

"I'm kind of an introvert at heart anyway. And I'm forced to be an extrovert every day of my life. And as much as I love seeing new cities and traveling, I love waking up with my feet in the dirt every morning hearing the birds and the steady kind of schedule of my life," Moore explained.

He added: "You know, I don't want to do that for the rest of my life. Like, I want to play music and I want to be able to travel. But I love having segments of my life that are very simplistic."

Like many musicians, the "Southpaw" singer said he's been taking advantage of his downtime to create some art.

"Every single morning for usually two to three hours and I feel like I've written some of the best stuff," he said. "I'm already ready to make a whole another record after this."

Moore's new album "Wild World" might serve as a good listen for quarantine considering it's about taking time to "search for faith" and dig up "old bones."

When he'll be able to take his new album on the road, however, is still up in the air. Moore revealed that he's already turned down potential concert dates in June.

"I felt like we needed to give it maybe a little more time for people to, you know, hopefully gradually feel safe again."

"Wild World" is now available to stream and download.

