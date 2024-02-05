King Charles makes first public outing since prostate treatment, waves to well-wishers outside church

King Charles III made his first public outing since receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate.

On Sunday, the British monarch waved to well-wishers outside of St. Mary Magdalene Church near Sandringham. The 75-year-old, who appeared in good spirits, was accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla.

The pair attended Sunday services near their country home in Norfolk, England. At one point, they were pictured with the Rev. Canon Dr. Paul Williams, the Rector of Sandringham.

KING CHARLES RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL FOLLOWING PROSTATE TREATMENT

The couple’s appearance came on the same day that the U.K. Sunday Times reported that Charles had appointed a new assistant equerry, Capt. Kat Anderson. The former Royal Artillery officer will be the king’s assistant and focus on foreign trips, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, the 33-year-old is the first woman to serve a British monarch in the key role.

The king was previously seen leaving the hospital on Jan. 29 following his treatment.

"The king was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation," Buckingham Palace announced at the time.

On the royal family's official Instagram page, a statement was shared that read, "Thank you to all those who have sent their good wishes during The King’s hospital stay. His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

Charles spent a total of three nights in the hospital. On the day the king left, he appeared well, walking on his own and wearing a gray suit with a double-breasted overcoat.

On Jan. 17, it was announced that Charles was scheduled to have a "corrective procedure" for his enlarged prostate. The palace later announced that the surgery had been a success.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"His Majesty is doing quite well," a royal source told Fox News Digital.

Charles, who ascended the throne 16 months ago, was diagnosed with the benign condition on Jan. 17 after he experienced undisclosed symptoms. He canceled engagements and was urged to rest ahead of the procedure, which had concluded by Friday afternoon.

The London Clinic private hospital is the same facility where Charles' daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, was admitted for planned abdominal surgery.

On the same day that the family shared the news of Charles' planned procedure, it was announced that the Princess of Wales had been hospitalized for her own surgery. Details of her condition have not been shared, but when the statement was released, doctors had already completed the procedure successfully. She was expected to stay hospitalized for up to two weeks.

Kensington Palace recently revealed that the mother of three had gone home to "continue her recovery from surgery," noting that she is "making good progress."

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided," the statement read. "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Middleton is not expected to return to her duties until after Easter in late March. The 42-year-old is recovering at her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

It is unclear when King Charles will resume his duties, but the recovery time for his procedure is typically short and Camilla has said that he is "looking forward to getting back to work."

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham and The Associated Press contributed to this report.