King Charles III

King Charles heckled by Australian lawmaker: 'You are not my king'

Lidia Thorpe seen on video being dragged away by security at Parliament House in Canberra

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Sen. Lidia Thorpe seen being led away by security at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. (Credit: APTN/Australia Pool)

An Australian lawmaker was dragged away by security after heckling King Charles III during his visit to the country, yelling, "You are not my king!" 

Lidia Thorpe, an indigenous Australian independent senator who once called Queen Elizabeth II a colonizer during her swearing-in ceremony in 2022, went after King Charles on Monday inside the Great Hall of the Parliament House in Canberra. 

"Give us what you stole from us: our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people," Thorpe said to Charles. 

"This is not your land. This is not your land. You are not my King, you are not our King!" Thorpe is heard yelling during a video of her being escorted away from the area. 

KING CHARLES’ CANCER BATTLE FORCES MONARCH TO INTRODUCE ‘SUPERFOOD’ LUNCH, AUTHOR SAYS 

Lidia Thorpe heckles King Charles III

Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe, center, is ushered away as she disrupts proceedings while Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla attend a Parliamentary reception hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and partner Jodie Haydon at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, on Monday, Oct. 21. (Lukas Coch/Pool Photo via AP)

Prior to the outburst, the King gave a speech in which he recognized the First Nations people and their "traditional wisdom," and offered his respects to the "traditional owners of the lands on which we meet," The Telegraph reported. 

Thorpe’s behavior – which also included her telling the King, "You committed genocide against our people," and, "F--- the colonies" – is now being slammed by fellow lawmakers, the newspaper added. 

"To show such utter disrespect to King Charles, who has traveled to Australia, despite ongoing cancer treatment, is disgusting," Ralph Babet, a United Australia Party senator, was quoted as saying. 

"Senator Thorpe has disgraced not only herself and the Australian Parliament, but every Australian man, woman and child," he reportedly added. 

KING CHARLES EXPLAINS WHY QUEEN ELIZABETH ‘CHOSE’ TO SPEND HER FINAL DAYS IN SCOTLAND 

Lidia Thorpe disrupts Australian parliament event

Australian Sen. Lidia Thorpe previously has called Queen Elizabeth II a colonizer. (Lukas Coch/Pool Photo via AP)

Ngunnawal elder Aunty Violet Sheridan, who was sitting on stage next to King Charles when the incident unfolded, told The Telegraph that it "frightened the life out of me," and that she "thought she was disrespectful and out of line." 

"I hope we fix this up before our next generation comes through," she stated. "Hopefully people see it for what it is: a one-off idiot." 

King Charles III and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Britain's King Charles III and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are seen at the Government House in Canberra, Australia, on Monday, Oct. 21. (Saeed Khan/Pool Photo via AP)

In 2022, during Thorpe’s swearing-in ceremony inside the same building, she said, "I, sovereign Lidia Thorpe, do solemnly and sincerely affirm and declare that I will be faithful, and I bear true allegiance to the colonizing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," drawing jeers and groans from her colleagues. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

