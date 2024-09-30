King Charles explains why Queen Elizabeth ‘chose’ to spend her final days in Scotland

King Charles III is opening up about his late mother’s final days.

On Sunday, the British monarch gave a speech addressing the Scottish Parliament on its 25th anniversary when he reflected on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

England’s longest-reigning monarch died on Sept. 8, 2022 at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle. She was 96.

Charles shared that the queen "chose" Balmoral "to spend her final days" because of her love for the estate and the country, the BBC reported.

"My late mother especially treasured the time spent at Balmoral, and it was there, in the most beloved of places, where she chose to spend her final days," said the 75-year-old, who was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla.

Charles noted that Scotland "always had a uniquely special place in the hearts of my family and myself."

The queen spent much of her childhood at Balmoral. It remained a beloved retreat for the rest of her life. She traveled there at least once a year, usually at the end of the summer.

According to the outlet, she spent much of her husband Prince Philip’s last years with him at the estate during the COVID-19 lockdown. In Nov. 2020, the couple celebrated their 73rd anniversary there.

Philip died in April 2021 at age 99 in Windsor Castle.

In a BBC documentary that aired last year, Princess Anne, the couple’s only daughter, said her mother was concerned about dying in Balmoral and the issues it could have created.

"We did try and persuade her that that shouldn't be part of the decision-making process," said the Princess Royal. "I hope she felt that that was right in the end, because I think we did."

According to the outlet, Balmoral has been one of the royal family’s residences since 1852. The estate and the original castle were purchased by Prince Albert, Queen Victoria’s husband. The outlet revealed that the current Balmoral Castle was commissioned after the house at the time was considered too small.

Last summer, the king followed his mother’s tradition of heading to Scotland during the late summer.

On Sept. 8 – the second anniversary of the queen’s passing - Charles and Camilla, 77, were spotted heading to a church service in the village of Crathie. His eldest son, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, were also present. It marked the Princess of Wales’ first appearance since announcing she had completed chemotherapy.

Previously, the king’s younger son Prince Harry wrote about visiting Balmoral in his 2023 memoir "Spare."

"To me, Balmoral was always simply paradise," he wrote. "My family lived to be outdoors, especially Granny, who got cross if she didn't breathe at least an hour of fresh air each day."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.