©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

King Charles III

King Charles ‘cautious and wary’ of Prince Harry’s latest attempt to mend royal rift: expert

There's hope that the monarch might attend Invictus Games 2027 despite ongoing family tensions

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Prince Harry looking to reconcile with King Charles, royal family Video

Prince Harry looking to reconcile with King Charles, royal family

Royal commentator and broadcaster Neil Sean weighs in on the new interview from Prince Harry.

King Charles III is said to be "cautious and wary" about his son’s latest peace offering.

The claim was made by British royals expert Hilary Fordwich following reports that Prince Harry is hopeful that the Invictus Games, which are taking place in his home country in 2027, will result in a warm reunion with the royal family, particularly with the monarch. 

"King Charles, while cautious and wary, might attend the Invictus Games," Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "But of course, he prefers all private matters to remain private. In addition, there are many conflicts with the royal schedule, let alone Queen Camilla’s 80th birthday during the games."

Prince Harry in a black suit walking behind his father who is wearing a blue uniform.

Prince Harry told the BBC that he would "love reconciliation with my family." (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"For Harry, it’s about what he can gain, while, for the royals, it’s about what they have to lose," Fordwich claimed. "Harry wants to be included. He misses not only the U.K. but many aspects of royal privileges. However, he hasn’t been successful in any of his endeavors. For the royals, more disclosures and scandals are concerning. They simply don’t need… Harry around, particularly not Prince William, who is resolute regarding any reconciliation being a huge mistake."

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace and Archewell, which handles the offices of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting together and wearing sunglasses

Prince Harry will be in his home country for the Invictus Games in 2027. (Kola Sulaimon/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s understood that sending invites to the Invictus Games is not Harry’s responsibility, but up to the Invictus team. Still, it would be a heartfelt gesture for the king to support his younger son publicly.

Talks of a royal reunion have been a hot topic since the recent "peace summit" took place.

King Charles laughing with his son Prince Harry while sitting at an audience.

The former Prince Charles and Prince Harry laugh during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at the Queen Elizabeth Park on Sept. 10, 2014, in London. (Luke MacGregor/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to the Mail on Sunday, Meredith Maines, the Duke of Sussex’s chief of staff and communications director, flew from California to London recently to meet with the king’s communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae. Liam Maguire, who oversees the U.K. press for Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, was also present. 

Fox News Digital learned that Maines was in London to meet with the U.K.-based communications team, media, stakeholders and senior figures connected to Harry’s patronages. It’s understood that the visit was routine and part of ongoing planning and engagement.

Prince Harry looking to reconcile with King Charles, royal family Video

A source told the Mail on Sunday that the meeting was only the "first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father, but at least it is a step in the right direction."

Prince Harry talking to a mic in a navy suit with the Invictus Games logo behind him

The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded servicemen and women. (Bernard Weil/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

"It was always the case that the Sussexes, who rely on their royal connections for the work they receive, were going to use the Invictus Games, an important military charity, to promote the idea of ‘reconciliation,’" royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained to Fox News Digital.

"No one can disagree with the theory of it, but the fact is that they have exploited their royal connections whilst trashing the family and making Queen Elizabeth’s last years so difficult," Fitzwilliams claimed.

Prince William in uniform standing next to King Charles as Prince Harry watches on.

Prince William, King Charles III and Prince Harry watch the coffin of Queen Elizabeth during her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022, in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"King Charles is in his late 70s and is battling cancer," he continued. "He also would like a relationship with the grandchildren he has hardly seen. Also, as monarch, he is commander in chief of the Armed Forces. Is it difficult, therefore, for him to refuse to attend the Games for personal reasons."

A photo of Queen Camilla singing

The Invictus Games Birmingham will take place from July 10 to 17, 2027. Camilla's 80th birthday is July 17, 2027. (Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Helen Helliwell, CEO of the Invictus Games in Birmingham, recently told People magazine that she also hopes members of the British royal family will be in attendance for the 2027 event.

"We [would] be delighted if they came over for the year out and for the Games," she told the outlet. "We are so far out it’s impossible for one individual to confirm their plans, but we would be delighted if the Duke were able to come."

Queen Camilla, King Charles and Prince Harry in formal wear applauding.

Prince Harry is seen here with his father, the former Prince Charles, and his stepmother Camilla during the Invictus Games on Sept. 10, 2014, in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"I’ve seen the impact [of the Games]," Helliwell shared. "His passion is unsurpassed. He really brings a magical sparkle dust to his interactions, and there is a really special relationship with him and the community. So, we will be super excited to host him in Birmingham as well."

Prince Harry looking serious in a crowd wearing a suit

The Duke of Sussex attends the Closing Ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. (Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

Helliwell pointed out that the royals are "supporters of the Armed Forces."

"We're two years away, and it’s too soon to confirm who's going to be there," she said. "But obviously, we'd be delighted if members of the royal family were able to attend and would very much welcome their presence in a couple of years’ time." 

Prince William joking around with Prince Harry

Several senior royals, including Prince William, reportedly don't trust Prince Harry after he publicly aired his grievances. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Still, Fordwich pointed out that several senior royals reportedly don’t trust the Duke of Sussex, 40. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal exit in 2020, the couple has publicly discussed their struggles with royal life in interviews and documentaries. 

Harry’s 2023 memoir "Spare" also laid bare embarrassing details about the House of Windsor and shed light on his sibling rivalry with his brother Prince William, heir to the British throne.

King Charles kissing Prince Harry on the cheek as Pirince William

The monarch and his younger son share a warm embrace, circa 2014. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The royals never publicly commented on Harry’s tell-all. But many experts believe they’re still not over it and the damage it caused to the monarchy’s reputation.

Meghan Markle applauding from a crowd.

Meghan Markle, who was dating Prince Harry at the time, is seen here during the Invictus Games in 2017. (Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images)

"The major issue continues to be the lack of trust any of the senior royals can ever have in Harry," said Fordwich. "Time after time, he has rejected his family’s values, he reveals private family matters, which is unprecedented, and, in general, has behaved in an abhorrent manner. For any family, such a betrayal would be hard to forgive, let alone having been part of such a highly sensitive environment."

Prince Harry's memoir on display in a bookstore in Bath, England

Several senior royals reportedly can't get over the publication of "Spare." (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Fitzwilliams claimed that senior royals have been "keeping their guard up."

"Trusting the Sussexes is out of the question," he claimed. "Reconciliation is desirable… [But] it is considered unlikely that William wants any contact. Turbulent times lie ahead."

Prince William looks up wearing a navy suit and red and blue striped tie

Prince William is heir to the British throne. (Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In May, Harry told the BBC that he wanted reconciliation, but that his father, 76, wouldn’t speak to him. Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital that as the king continues to battle cancer, his young grandchildren would be on his mind.

Prince William showing King Charles his phone as Prince Harry looks on.

Prince William, the former Prince Charles and Prince Harry look at an Apple iPhone during the Invictus Games on Sept. 11, 2014, in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"I feel King Charles would love to be involved with his American grandchildren, showing them Highgrove and Balmoral," he said. "I feel this is an opportunity not to be missed. It would make the legacy of the king complete to see his whole family united… It would also be a timely reminder for those seeking to rule the monarchy that Charles, as king, is still the supreme leader and makes his own decisions."

"It is time for the king to make strong decisions that reflect the values of the oath he took to serve all people," Turner added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting in a crowd surrounded by phones

The British royals are reportedly still worried about leaks from the Sussexes. (Christoph Reichwein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Still, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital it would take a lot more than extending an olive branch to his father for Harry to win over the family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle applauding in a crowd

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf at Merkur Spiel-Arena on Sept. 16, 2023, in Germany. (Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)

"He can start by being more self-aware – throw down his sword and end the family attacks for good," Chard suggested. "Showing some contrition wouldn’t go amiss either. It also doesn’t help that the Invictus Games fall on Queen Camilla’s 80th birthday… Prince Harry needs to start building bridges if he wants to redeem himself. I am dubious… as he is contradictory. He constantly feels so hard done by."

Prince Harry speaking to a mic wearing an off-white suit

Prince Harry has been living in California since 2020. (Kola Sulaimon/AFP via Getty Images)

During his sit-down with the BBC, Harry admitted. "I don’t know how much longer my father has," referring to his cancer diagnosis.

"There's no point in continuing to fight anymore," he said.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

