King Charles' cancer diagnosis prompts a look at royal succession, Miley Cyrus' mom refutes Billy Ray's claims

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

ROYAL SUCCESSION - King Charles III's cancer sparks renewed interest in royal line of succession. Continue reading here…

FAMILY FEUD - Miley Cyrus' mom slams Billy Ray Cyrus claims 'Hannah Montana' destroyed family. Continue reading here…

‘LOVE STORY’ - Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate Chiefs' Super Bowl win with a kiss. Continue reading here…

'EXCESSES OF CONSUMPTION' - 'Sopranos' star James Gandolfini struggled on set from 'excesses of consumption': book. Continue reading here…

‘WON THE JOB’ - ‘Jeopardy!’ showrunner addresses Mayim Bialik’s exit, says Ken Jennings has ‘really won the job.’ Continue reading here…

'JUST BE PROUD' - Supermodel Kate Moss' sister credits OnlyFans for getting 'confidence back.' Continue reading here…

PHOTOS: Megan Fox, Paris Jackson show skin on the red carpet. Continue reading here…

'IT'S ALL ABOUT YOU' - Country star Granger Smith took 'massive ego hit' pursuing ministry career. Continue reading here…

'MORE GROUNDED' - 'Entourage' star Adrian Grenier left California for a 'grounded lifestyle' in Texas. Continue reading here…

'ALL I ASK' - Adele tells Taylor Swift haters to 'get a f---ing life,' adds that she's made football 'more enjoyable.' Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube