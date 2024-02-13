Expand / Collapse search
King Charles' cancer diagnosis prompts a look at royal succession, Miley Cyrus' mom refutes Billy Ray's claims

Taylor Swift attended Super Bowl LVIII and kissed Travis Kelce on the field after his big win, 'Jeopardy!' showrunner explains Mayim Bialik's departure

King Charles smiles wearing a grey suit and blue tie split Miley Cyrus on the carpet in a black plunging blazer with parents Billy Ray and Tish

There is renewed interest in the line of succession since King Charles III went public with his cancer diagnosis. Miley Cyrus mother Tish had a different take on previous claims made by ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus that "Hannah Montana" wrecked their family. (Getty Images)

ROYAL SUCCESSION - King Charles III's cancer sparks renewed interest in royal line of succession. Continue reading here…

FAMILY FEUD - Miley Cyrus' mom slams Billy Ray Cyrus claims 'Hannah Montana' destroyed family. Continue reading here…

Travis Kelce in his Chiefs uniform kisses Taylor Swift on the field after winning the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce locked lips on the football field after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII. (AP Photo/John Locher)

‘LOVE STORY’ - Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate Chiefs' Super Bowl win with a kiss. Continue reading here…

'EXCESSES OF CONSUMPTION' - 'Sopranos' star James Gandolfini struggled on set from 'excesses of consumption': book. Continue reading here…

‘WON THE JOB’ - ‘Jeopardy!’ showrunner addresses Mayim Bialik’s exit, says Ken Jennings has ‘really won the job.’ Continue reading here…

'JUST BE PROUD' - Supermodel Kate Moss' sister credits OnlyFans for getting 'confidence back.' Continue reading here…

Paris Jackson in a leopard print quote with a sheer tank top and leather jacket split Megan Fox in a light colored bra and underwear with a chain link dress over

Both Megan Fox and Paris Jackson opted for sheer outfits on the red carpet. (Getty Images)

PHOTOS: Megan Fox, Paris Jackson show skin on the red carpet. Continue reading here…

'IT'S ALL ABOUT YOU' - Country star Granger Smith took 'massive ego hit' pursuing ministry career. Continue reading here…

'MORE GROUNDED' - 'Entourage' star Adrian Grenier left California for a 'grounded lifestyle' in Texas. Continue reading here…

Adele with her hand up singing on stage split a photo of Taylor Swift hugging Travis Kelce on the field

Adele came to the defense of fellow pop star Taylor Swift, suggesting she has every right to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at NFL games and that she's made the sport "more enjoyable" to watch. (Getty Images)

'ALL I ASK' - Adele tells Taylor Swift haters to 'get a f---ing life,' adds that she's made football 'more enjoyable.' Continue reading here…

