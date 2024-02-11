Adele tells Taylor Swift haters to 'get a f---ing life,' adds that she's made football 'more enjoyable'

Whether you like it or not, Taylor Swift is at the epicenter of Super Bowl LVIII conversation, with fans and media alike awaiting her arrival at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, as if she's a player.

Poised to make her 13th appearance this season at an NFL game Sunday night, Swift has garnered immense backlash for publicly supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, throughout the year.

But popstar Adele, who is currently performing her residency in Las Vegas, has absolutely zero tolerance for those ridiculing Swift for inundating football culture.

On the eve of the Super Bowl, Adele spoke about who she was rooting for, while also defending Swift. In a video posted to X, the pop star contemplated who she would be rooting for in the big game.

"I'm a bit torn because I kind of want the [San Francisco] 49ers to win, but I'm also a Chiefs fan. I think I want the Chiefs to win just because… Taylor Swift's boyfriend," she said to an animated crowd. "And all of you that are complaining about Taylor Swift being at games, get a f---ing life, it's her f---ing boyfriend."

"It's like she made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, cause like I said, I have no idea what's going on," Adele admitted.

Earlier this weekend, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt offered similar sentiments to Fox News Digital, saying it's been "so exciting and completely unexpected" for Chiefs Kingdom to gain a fan in Swift.

"As a result, we do have a whole bunch of new fans, and that's been fantastic. Not only here in North America, but really across the globe," Hunt stated.

"I'm so excited to have Taylor bring in all the Swifties, so many women and young girls, because it's our favorite sport, but they didn't know it was their favorite sport, and we're certain it will be going forward," Tavia Hunt added.

Since September, when Swift appeared at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kelce play, their relationship has been tabloid fodder. Swift has frequently been shown during television broadcasts and on stadium screens while appearing at the games, something she has made clear that she cannot control.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she told Time in December of photographers. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

Swift added, "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p---ing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."