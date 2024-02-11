Expand / Collapse search
Adele tells Taylor Swift haters to 'get a f---ing life,' adds that she's made football 'more enjoyable'

Swift is attending Super Bowl LVIII to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia, discuss the Taylor Swift effect Video

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt says Taylor Swift has given the NFL "a whole bunch of new fans."

Whether you like it or not, Taylor Swift is at the epicenter of Super Bowl LVIII conversation, with fans and media alike awaiting her arrival at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, as if she's a player.

Poised to make her 13th appearance this season at an NFL game Sunday night, Swift has garnered immense backlash for publicly supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, throughout the year. 

But popstar Adele, who is currently performing her residency in Las Vegas, has absolutely zero tolerance for those ridiculing Swift for inundating football culture.

Inset Adele with her hand up and singing into a microphone, Taylor Swift in red hugging Travis Kelce on the field

Adele came to the defense of Taylor Swift, suggesting she has every right to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce at NFL games and that she's made the sport "more enjoyable" to watch. (Getty Images)

On the eve of the Super Bowl, Adele spoke about who she was rooting for, while also defending Swift. In a video posted to X, the pop star contemplated who she would be rooting for in the big game.

"I'm a bit torn because I kind of want the [San Francisco] 49ers to win, but I'm also a Chiefs fan. I think I want the Chiefs to win just because… Taylor Swift's boyfriend," she said to an animated crowd. "And all of you that are complaining about Taylor Swift being at games, get a f---ing life, it's her f---ing boyfriend."

Adele laughs in a sparkly black dress while she sits next to her pianist during her Weekends with Adele show in Las Vegas

On the eve of Super Bowl LVIII, Adele skewered Taylor Swift haters and announced she would be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs to win the big game. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

"It's like she made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, cause like I said, I have no idea what's going on," Adele admitted.

Taylor Swift in red holds on to Travis Kelce wearing an AFC Championship hat on the field

Taylor Swift embraced Travis Kelce on the field after he won the AFC Championship in Baltimore with the Kansas City Chiefs. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Earlier this weekend, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt offered similar sentiments to Fox News Digital, saying it's been "so exciting and completely unexpected" for Chiefs Kingdom to gain a fan in Swift.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia, discuss the Taylor Swift effect Video

"As a result, we do have a whole bunch of new fans, and that's been fantastic. Not only here in North America, but really across the globe," Hunt stated.

"I'm so excited to have Taylor bring in all the Swifties, so many women and young girls, because it's our favorite sport, but they didn't know it was their favorite sport, and we're certain it will be going forward," Tavia Hunt added.

Taylor Swift claps in red apparel while attending a Chiefs game

Taylor Swift has been attending Kansas City Chiefs games since September. (James Squire/Getty Images)

Since September, when Swift appeared at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kelce play, their relationship has been tabloid fodder. Swift has frequently been shown during television broadcasts and on stadium screens while appearing at the games, something she has made clear that she cannot control.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she told Time in December of photographers. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

Swift added, "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p---ing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

