‘Jeopardy!’ showrunner addresses Mayim Bialik’s exit, says Ken Jennings has ‘really won the job’

An executive producer is sharing behind-the-scenes info about the recent "Jeopardy!" hosting shake-up.

During the "Unscripted Storytellers" panel at the 2024 Television Critics Association's winter press tour, Michael Davies, a showrunner with "Jeopardy!" spoke about the decision to let Mayim Bialik go and make Ken Jennings the sole host.

"When I took over the show, we were really forced into that situation from everything that happened before, the guest hosting period," Davies said, per a report from People. "Mayim was left hosting the primetime versions; I brought in Ken to guest-host once Mayim had her schedule on her FOX sitcom [‘Call Me Kat’]."

He further explained that the decision was part of an overall desire for "consistency" for the game show.

"Over the past two-and-a-half seasons, what we’ve heard from a lot of television stations and other interested parties is that they wanted more consistency," Davies said during the panel. "They wanted a single host."

Davies didn’t rule out Bialik coming back in the future.

"Mayim is a superb host," he said. "We hope to keep working with her on primetime versions and other spinoffs."

He added, "Those conversations are ongoing – but Ken really won the job."

Fox News Digital reached out for comment from "Jeopardy!" but did not immediately hear back.

Bialik announced that she was let go from the hosting gig at "Jeopardy!" in December on social media.

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news," she wrote. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!"

She continued, she was "honored" to have been part of the show, including earning an Emmy nomination for hosting, and wrote, "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

In a statement shared to the official "Jeopardy!" Instagram page, the show shared, "Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!' We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’"

"We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to ‘Jeopardy!’ and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials," the statement concluded.

Jennings later told The Hollywood Reporter he had been caught "off guard" by Bialik’s exit.

"It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim, and I’m gonna miss her," he told the outlet in December. "I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it."

As for being sole host of the show, Jennings said, "I’m just a fan of ‘Jeopardy!’ and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me. I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster."

Jennings and Bialik began hosting "Jeopardy!" in 2021 as part of the show’s audition process following the death of Alex Trebek. In 2022, they were announced as new permanent hosts, and took turns hosting regular episodes and tournaments, while Bialik solely handled "Celebrity Jeopardy!"

