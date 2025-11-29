Kim Kardashian's brain scan uncovers troubling 'holes' causing low activity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian is publicly sharing her struggles with her brain health.

The reality star, 45, made the decision to get a brain scan after learning that she may have an aneurysm, and when her doctor was reviewing the results, he found that she has "holes" in her brain.

She visited the doctor with Scott Disick, as seen in the latest episode of the family's reality show, "The Kardashians," to "see what my brain looks like." The two underwent the scans, then psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen met with them to go over their results.

He started by telling Kardashian that she has a "beautiful brain," and that it's "not a brain that gets Alzheimer's."

"You are extraordinary in being positive," Dr. Amen continued, "which is why you're not terribly stressed, anxious or depressed."

He showed her another view from the scan, and she asked, "What are those holes?"

"Yeah, I don't like that," he admitted. "So what the holes mean is low activity … the front part of your brain is less active than it should be. With your frontal lobes as they work now, it would be harder to manage stress. That's not good for you, especially as you're studying and getting ready to take the boards."

At the time of filming, Kardashian was gearing up to take the California bar exam – she later revealed that she failed.

When discussing the results of the scan later, she told the camera, "That just can't be. It just can't. Not accepting."

"It could be the chronic stress that you've been under, trying to think about taking the boards in a couple months and studying 10 hours a day, not to mention all the other things that go on in your life," Dr. Amen explained. "But we have to make it better."

Kardashian took the bar exam in July, and earlier this month, she opened up about her results.

"Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV," she wrote. "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination."

"Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far," she added. "Falling short isn't failure — it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let's go!"

Kardashian began her journey toward becoming a lawyer in 2018, when she entered California’s Law Office Study Program, which allows aspiring lawyers to apprentice under licensed attorneys instead of attending law school.

In 2021, the former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star announced she had passed California's "baby bar" exam in 2021 after three failed attempts. Kardashian completed her six-year program in May.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.