Kim Kardashian denies affair with Travis Barker: 'False narrative'

Kim Kardashian is clearing the air.

The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday for a quick Q&A with fans, allowing them to ask her questions that she'd answer on her Instagram Story.

When a fan asked if she'd ever hooked up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, she was quick to shoot down the rumor.

"NO! False narrative!" Kardashian wrote.

SHANNA MOAKLER CLAIMS TRAVIS BARKER HAD ‘AFFAIR’ WITH KIM KARDASHIAN DURING THEIR MARRIAGE

Speculation of a previous romance between the two exploded when Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler claimed the rocker had "an affair" with Kardashian, which led to Moakler filing for divorce.

Reps for Barker and Kardashian were quiet at the time, and now Barker is dating Kardashian's sister, Kourtney.

"We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt," the SKIMS designer concluded on Instagram.

Also on Wednesday, it was revealed that Kardashian did not pass the "baby bar" exam in her quest to become a lawyer, setting her back by at least several months.

She revealed the news in a clip from an upcoming episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" that also featured Kourtney and their sister Khloé.

KIM KARDASHIAN: KOURTNEY ‘CAN’T EVEN KEEP A NANNY'

"I did not pass the baby bar," Kardashian confessed.

"If you do law school the way that I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program. And after year one, you have to take the baby bar," the star explained in a confessional.

She added: "This one, actually, is harder, I hear, than the actual bar."

The news was a hard pill to swallow for Kardashian, who called herself "a failure" after learning that she scored a 474 on the exam, when she needed to score 560.

The SKIMS designer said she spent "six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying" in preparation.

"It was so important for me to take this," she said. "And to not pass gets your spirit down. It just makes you want to give up."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the clip, which was filmed last year, Kardashian revealed that she may have to wait until this summer to retake the test, though she was unsure if she had the time to spend preparing for the test again.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

It seems she found the time, as during her Instagram Q&A, the star said she's "not giving up" and is "preparing to take it again soon."