Kim Kardashian shuts down claims she contracted coronavirus during controversial 40th birthday getaway

Kim Kardashian denied an assertion that her controversial 40th birthday celebration was the cause of her and her children contracting the coronavirus last fall.

In October, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed on social media that she held a lavish 40th birthday party on a private island amid the pandemic. Although she explained that the gathering of her closest friends and family was done with safety in mind by employing COVID-19 tests, quarantining methods and more, many were still outraged at the wealthy star’s display of privilege at a time when the rest of the world was being encouraged to stay home.

Viewers learned during the May 27 episode of the star’s reality show that Kardashian contracted COVID-19 in the fall of 2020. In response to a tweet featuring a Buzzfeed News article that suggested the SKIMS founder’s illness coincided with her lavish 40th birthday party, Kardashian unequivocally shut the rumors down.

KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS THE O.J. SIMPSON MURDER TRIAL 'TORE MY FAMILY APART'

"False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip," she wrote. "Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him."

KIM KARDASHIAN STUNS IN BIKINI IN HONOR OF 40TH BIRTHDAY

Kardashian elaborated more on her COVID-19 battle, noting that she was sick while taking California's First-Year Law Students' Examination for the second time.

"All 4 of my babies and I had Covid!!! At least we all had it together and everyone is ok!" she wrote in response to one fan.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When another praised her for continuing in her academic pursuits despite the illness, she responded that she "really couldn’t study or concentrate" and said she experienced the "worst back pain" of her life.

She added to another commenter: "No excuses!!! I took the bar with COVID!!! I almost passed out after hour 4, but I still did it!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also on "KUWTK," Kardashian revealed she did not pass the "baby bar" exam after her first attempt.