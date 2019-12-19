Kim Kardashian channels Elizabeth Taylor in sexy photo shoot

Kim Kardashian slipped on a wig and luxurious diamonds to channel late movie icon Elizabeth Taylor in a sexy new photoshoot.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 39, shared behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot for fashion magazine 7Hollywood late Wednesday.

The mother of four pulled off Taylor's signature look by wearing a black sequined dress that hugged her curves and displayed ample cleavage. She also appeared to be wearing a short wig replicating the Hollywood icon's glamorous brunette bob.

Kardashian teased the photos by captioning "Just wait....@manfredthierrymugler."

The reality star listed designer Manfred Thierry Mugler as the photoshoot's art director and Alix Malka was listed as the director.

The video captures the sound of Kardashian's heels walking onto the set. The camera focuses on the 39-year-old's hands as she slips massive jewels onto her fingers.

In another shot, Kardashian is lying on a floor running fingers through her hair. The KKW Beauty founder flashes sultry looks into the camera.

Another frame shows the reality star wearing a bright red power suit, accessorized with a diamond choker.

Taylor, who died in 2011 at age 79 from congestive heart failure, was one of the most iconic movie stars of Hollywood's golden era.

Earlier this month, Taylor's former executive assistant Tim Mendelson shared that the late star's items are still being auctioned off. Items included her personal luggage with tags labeled "Mine!" and a dress she once wore to speak before the general assembly.

Mendelson remembered Taylor as a "big kid at heart" despite her iconic movie star status.

Kardashian hinted that the Taylor-inspired photoshoot will be featured in the fashion magazine sometime in 2020.

