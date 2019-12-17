Kim Kardashian had to edit one of her kids into a family photo again

Family photos can be tough for everyone, but Kim Kardashian is having a particularly difficult time with them this year.

The reality television star shared her family Christmas card photo on Instagram last week, featuring herself, her husband Kanye West and their four children: Psalm, 7 months; Chicago, 1; Saint, 4; and North, 6.

In the snapshot, the family is seen posing on the stairs in matching sweatsuits.

"The West Family Christmas Card 2019," said Kardashian, 39, in the caption.

However, the photo wasn't quite as picture-perfect as it may seem.

During a visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kardashian revealed that they were forced to Photoshop North into the pic.

“It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,” said the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star on Tuesday's episode. “North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever.”

Kardashian and West, 42, had to cave to her demands.

"I said, ‘Fine you’re not going to be in the card. That’s the decision, you’re not going to be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you,’" Kardashian revealed. "And she was fine with that. The next day she woke up and was like ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card.’"

The reality star called up her photographer who agreed to take some pictures of North and digitally insert her into the family photo.

"I would have rather done it this way than (go through) the anxiety I went through," Kardashian remembered. "I mean, Chicago has a cookie in her hand, I was really holding Psalm there, Saint was really there... But North, it was a lot."

This isn't the first time Kardashian was forced to edit one of her children into a photo, however.

In October, she revealed on Instagram that during the family's Halloween photoshoot, Chicago was afraid of West's costume -- Dino from "The Flintstones" -- and refused to be in the pictures.

"This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino," Kardashian captioned the pic. "We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!"