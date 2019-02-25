Kim Cattrall tapped to star in new TV series 'Filthy Rich': report

Kim Cattrall is making the jump to network TV.

After a one-season stint on CBS All Access’ horror series “Tell Me a Story,” the “Sex and the City” alum is being tapped to star in and produce a Southern-tinged family soap opera “Filthy Rich,” on Fox – TVLine reported Monday.

According to the outlet, Cattrall, 62, will play the “steel azalea” matriarch of the family the series is centered on – in which Cattrall’s character, Margaret assumes control over the “larger than life” Monroe family after her patriarch husband dies in a tragic plane crash.

KIM CATTRALL PAYS TRIBUTE TO LATE BROTHER ONE YEAR AFTER HIS DEATH

After the unfathomable death, Margaret and their adult children soon discover their father has been hiding illegitimate kids who are also listed in his will. Things take a turn for the worst when Margaret tries to pay them to go away – however, the newly legitimized heirs have other plans and mobilize to become part of the family empire.

The report of Cattrall’s new role comes three months after “SATC” writer and executive producer Michael Patrick King revealed to the Hollywood Reporter’s Origins podcast that the ongoing and public feud between Cattrall and fellow co-star Sarah Jessica Parker dated back to the beginning of the show.

'SEX AND THE CITY' STARS SARAH JESSICA PARKER, KIM CATTRALL FUEDED OVER THIS REASON, SAYS EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

King explained that since Bradshaw was the biggest name when the first season aired, she took home the biggest paycheck.

“The show doesn’t exist if Sarah Jessica wasn’t the blonde star of the show, that’s number one. Kim was not at the height of her career, Kristin was under her in terms of notability, Cynthia was a theater actor — and their contracts reflected that status,” he said. “As the show progressed, the characters, everybody grew, it became a family. Kristin, Cynthia and Sarah Jessica became one group, and Kim never joined mentally.

King continued: “Kim fought and said, ‘I’m everyone’s favorite.’ … (Parker’s) name was contractually, legally, righteously, the only name on the poster due to the fact that she was a movie star in 1998 when the series started and she did a leap to do a show about sex on (HBO), the channel that did the fights, and it doesn’t matter how popular you are.

TOP 5 CELEBRITY FEUDS THAT HAD STARS AT EACH OTHER'S THROATS

“I guess for Kim it didn’t matter how much the raise became if there was never parity, but there was never going to be parity.”

At the time, King also slammed Cattrall for fabricating a “revisionist history” about her time working on the show, telling the magazine’s podcast that she made up her side of the story.

“People do things, they make stuff up based on what they want to tell themselves,” he said. “All I know is that show was spectacular for everyone involved. It was a spectacular success and you have to work very hard to make that 'Sex and the City' story be something that was not good for you, and for some reason, Kim thinks something happened to her on that show that was not good for her.”