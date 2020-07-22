Kevin Hart gives co-star John Travolta condolences over loss of wife Kelly Preston

Kevin Hart shared condolences with his “Die Hart” co-star John Travolta following the death of his wife, Kelly Preston.

Hart, 41, spoke with Yahoo Entertainment while promoting the new Quibi series that sees him essentially play a version of himself trying to make it in Hollywood as a comedian-turned-action star. On the show, Travolta plays an unstable head of an acting boot camp designed to train actors to be in action movies. As a result, he sends Hart and co-star Nathalie Emmanuel’s characters on a series of odd and dangerous stunt drills.

Hart took a moment away from plugging the new show to address the loss of Travolta’s wife on July 12. Preston died at age 57 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

“I’ve known John for a while, this is my first time working with him. We’re extremely lucky to have John Travolta be a part of this project. The man is a legend and anything he touches is gold. So for us to be able to say that we worked with him in general in our career is a massive moment,” Hart told the outlet. “Our hearts go out to him and his family. At this time I think it’s about him and his space and the time with his loved ones.”

“We send lots of love to him and his family,” Emmanuel added.

Travolta and Preston met while filming 1988′s “The Experts.” They married in 1991 at a midnight ceremony in Paris and had been together ever since. They would go on to have three children, daughter Ella, 20 and sons Benjamin, 9, and Jett, who tragically died at age 16.

Hart also commented on the autobiographical nature of “Die Hart,” noting that he too has been trying to make it as an action star after mostly getting comedic sidekick jobs.

“I think it’s definitely a problem in Hollywood,” he said. “The people, ultimately you want to give them what they want. For me, it’s a piece of me like you’ve never seen, and just showing that I’m more than capable of doing certain things.”

He added: “‘Die Hart’ was my first step into the space of real action, which is why I deliver at the level that I do. But of course I can’t take the credit. You need amazing co-stars, and people that can help set you up. And Nathalie does a good job of matching the energy that I gave.”