Kevin Hart turns 41, feels 'lucky to be alive' after car accident

Kevin Hart is feeling grateful to be celebrating his 41st birthday.

The comedian and actor posted a photo of himself smiling on a yacht Monday and said he's “lucky to be alive" and enjoying life after surviving a terrible car crash in August 2019.

"So blessed & so thankful to see the age 41....I’m lucky to be alive," he wrote. "There will never be another day that just goes by in my life that’s not treated with the highest level of respect and appreciation....God is great!!!! Thank you....Happy B Day to me damn it!!!!!"

The "Jumanji" star was in the passenger seat of his car when the vehicle veered off the road in the Malibu Hills, resulting in "major back injuries."

The comedian was in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda with two other people in the early hours of Sept. 1 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went careening down an embankment before slamming into a tree. Police report that the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

Hart reportedly fractured his spine in three places, which put him in the hospital for several days and forced him to undergo a difficult rehabilitation.

He told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show in December: "I couldn't wipe my a--."

"You don't realize that your back is connected to everything, so coming out of back surgery, everything changed because you're kind of helpless. That's when you get to see what really matters, who really matters. Life kind of hits you in a completely different way."

Hart recounted the round-the-clock care he received from his wife, children, brother and mother-in-law.

"You go, 'Wow, this is love. This is what real love and life is,'" he recalled. "The things that you think matter, you realize don't... It's not about your level of success, it's not about how much money you have, it's about those individuals and who you really mean the most to and who means the most to you.

"I got a completely different look on life now. A much better one," he added.

Hart also said that there's "something special about any journey" and making it through the "peaks, hills, valleys" to overcome trials and tribulations.

The star detailed his road to recovery, learning to stretch, shower and get dressed on his own.

"The biggest triumph was when I put my socks on one day," Hart revealed. "...When I put my socks on, it was the biggest thing in the world. I ran around the house (yelling) 'I got my socks on!'"

