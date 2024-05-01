Kevin Costner fans go wild over classic beach throwback: 'Who can guess the year?'

Kevin Costner proved he has always been one of Hollywood's most adored actors.

The "Yellowstone" star looked cool, calm and collected as he relaxed on a beach in a classic throwback snap shared across his social media platforms Wednesday evening.

"Who can guess the year?" he casually asked his millions of followers in the photo shared on Instagram.

KEVIN COSTNER IS EAGER FOR ‘HORIZON' DEBUT: ‘THIS TIME HAS COME’

The "Field of Dreams" actor sported a beige striped button-down shirt with sleeves cuffed above his elbows and a pair of light blue jeans while sitting on the beach.

Costner, 69, watched the waves crashing from the sand and wore his signature Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses over his eyes.

KEVIN COSTNER'S ‘YELLOWSTONE’ CO-STAR LUKE GRIMES SPEAKS OUT ABOUT STAR'S ‘UNFORTUNATE’ EXIT FROM HIT SHOW

"Hot no matter what year," one fan wrote, while another commented, "The year doesn't matter, because I love you in every stage of your life."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Roughly an hour after posting, Costner confessed he was not too sure about the time frame either.

JEWEL CALLS KEVIN COSTNER ‘A GREAT PERSON’ AS SHE BREAKS HER SILENCE ON RUMORED ROMANCE

"Honestly, I couldn't tell you what year this was taken so your guesses are as good as mine," he commented among his fans.

While Costner is reminiscing on the past online, he is also looking toward the future as he gears up for a trip to France later this month to debut his latest theatrical release, "Horizon: An American Saga."

"I'd like to thank the Festival de Cannes for including my film Horizon: An American Saga in this year's selection," he wrote on Instagram last month. "It’s been 20 years since I’ve had the pleasure of being on the Croisette. I’ve been waiting for the right time to return and I’m proud to say that this time has come."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He added, "#HorizonAmericanSaga is a story that began 35 years ago, and I can't think of a better place than Cannes to reveal to the world the result of such a wonderful adventure. The French have always supported films and believed deeply in filmmaking. Just as I believe deeply in my film."

Costner released the first trailer for the four-part post-Civil War drama in February, and it showcased the Wild West frontier his name has become synonymous with for decades, dating back to his first directorial stint on "Dances with Wolves."

In addition to starring in the feature film, Costner also directed "Horizon," based on a script he co-wrote with John Baird. The film came with a hefty price tag, though, and set Costner back more than $20 million in out-of-pocket expenses, which came to light in court documents after his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, f iled for divorce in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The first part of the Western saga debuts in theaters on Friday, June 28, while the second part of the drama will be released 49 days later, on Friday, Aug. 16.

While it seems like a major risk for Costner to fund "Horizon" himself, this is not the first time he has done so.

Costner put up his own money to fund the 1990 movie "Dances with Wolves," "The Postman" in 1997 and "Black or White" in 2014. Out of the three projects, "Dances with Wolves" was the most critically acclaimed, earning Costner two Academy Awards for best director and best picture and a nomination for best actor in a leading role.