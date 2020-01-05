Kerry Washington's outfit at the Golden Globe Awards leaves fans speechless: 'There are no words'

Kerry Washington's Golden Globes' look is everything.

The "Scandal" alum stepped out for the award show in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sunday evening and needless to say -- her stunning outfit turned heads.

The 42-year-old actress rocked a black blazer -- sans top -- paired with a black skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with dazzling jewelry and a bold, red lip.

Fans were quick to comment on the star's look: "There are no words!!!!!" wrote one person. "Gorgeous!" said another individual. "WOW!!! Absolutely stunning," commented another person.

JENNIFER LOPEZ'S GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS DRESS FALLS FLAT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"Oh my Gosh you look amazing!" said one social media user.

Earlier in the night, Washington gave fans a close-up of her glam on Instagram.

Meanwhile, at the show, Washington couldn't help but pose for a selfie with Jennifer Lopez.

JASON MOMOA DITCHES SUIT FOR TANK TOP AT GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — AND FANS ARE LOVING IT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Don’t be fooled by the rocks that we got 💎 #fromtheblock," she captioned the snapshot.