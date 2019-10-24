Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Kenny Rogers' former Georgia mansion selling for nearly $5 million

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
Putting money down for a mansion once owned by "The Gambler" could be a safe bet for the right homeowner.

Kenny Rogers might be famous for his singing, but he also seems to be pretty keen on flipping houses, too. And now, fans have the opportunity to buy a fully furnished house Rogers sold in 2011.

Rogers initially bought the home back in 2009 for $2.8 million.

Rogers initially bought the home back in 2009 for $2.8 million.

The singer initially bought the home, located in Atlanta’s upscale Tuxedo Park neighborhood, back in 2009 for $2.8 million. He reportedly spent another $3 million redesigning and decorating the mansion.

According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, the Georgia house is still furnished “just the way” Rogers left it almost a decade ago.

The property includes a media/game room complete with a sit-down bar area.

The property includes a media/game room complete with a sit-down bar area.

The master suite has its own fireplace, along with a sitting room.

The master suite has its own fireplace, along with a sitting room.

The listing adds that the gated estate has a long driveway that leads guests to the house’s entrance, described as a “dramatic two-story entry foyer.” Aside from the entryway's high ceilings and curving staircases, there’s also reportedly space for a grand piano.

The property boasts six-bedrooms, each with their own full bathrooms. There are also two additional half bathrooms located in the house.

The master suite also has its own fireplace, along with a sitting room and large closets.

The property includes an in-ground swimming pool with a large terrace and an enclosed play area on the side.

The property includes an in-ground swimming pool with a large terrace and an enclosed play area on the side.

The home also features a movie/game room, which includes its own sit-down bar area. Outside, buyers can find an in-ground swimming pool with a large terrace, and an enclosed play area on the side.

Rogers reportedly sold the property in 2011 during a down market for $3.725 million. It’s currently listed at $4.495 million.