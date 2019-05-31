Kenny Rogers hospitalized, responds to rumors he's near death

Country music star Kenny Rogers has been admitted to a Georgia hospital for dehydration, according to his official Twitter account.

A statement posted Friday from his team said he would remain there for physical therapy to "get his strength back" before being discharged.

The statement said the 80-year-old singer and actor appreciated the well wishes from fans and wanted to assure everyone that "he plans on sticking around through the years to come."

"Kenny was recently admitted to a local Georgia hospital and treated for dehydration," read the statement on social media.

"Rogers will remain there to complete some physical therapy to get his strength back prior to discharge. He appreciates the concern and well wishes he has received from his fans and can assure everyone he plans on sticking around through the years to come."

KENNY ROGERS ON RETIREMENT: 'I'M GOING OUT BECAUSE I NEED TO GO OUT'

The husky-voiced balladeer retired from touring in 2017 after a 60-year career spanning jazz, folk, country and pop, with hits like "The Gambler," ''Lucille" and "Lady."

There has been much speculation that the music legend is gravely ill. In 2018, he dealt with a serious health issue that forced the Country Music Hall of Famer to pull out of his much-anticipated farewell tour.

"Kenny Rogers has been working through a series of health challenges and has been advised to cancel all performances through the end of the year to focus on recuperation," Rogers said in a statement at the time.

"I didn't want to take forever to retire," he added, "I've thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on 'The Gambler's Last Deal' tour."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.