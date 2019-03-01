Kelly Ripa reveals embarrassing NSFW moment with Andy Cohen in warning to fans

Kelly Ripa and Andy Cohen are extremely close — in fact, the 48-year-old "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host often jokes they may be a little too close.

During a segment on her show Wednesday, Ripa revealed one of her most embarrassing FaceTime calls to the "Watch What Happens Live" host as a cautionary tale to viewers to text before dialing up a friend.

“I have lived that nightmare ... the FaceTime nightmare. I’m going to give you a perfect example of why you text somebody and say, ‘I’m going to FaceTime you now,’" Ripa said with a grin.

Ripa was in the middle of changing in her gym locker room after a sweaty workout when she heard her phone buzzing.

"I’m changing and, yes, I’m naked. Because sometimes I get naked when I change my clothes," Ripa quipped, as the audience giggled.

When she realized it was Cohen attempting to FaceTime her, Ripa jokingly picked up and gave the 50-year-old an unexpected peep show.

"I was like, 'Hey!"' said Ripa, describing how she panned the camera up and down so Cohen could get a full view.

But within seconds, Ripa was horrified to discover Cohen was not alone.

"Right away, I see that he's with a group of people," Ripe explained to co-host Ryan Seacrest.

"And now you have a lifetime discount at J. Crew." — Kelly Ripa

A stunned Cohen replied, "Oh, sweetie, I’m at J. Crew."

It turned out Cohen was with Ripa's pal Bruce Bozzi and a group of sales associates who were helping the pair pick out an outfit for her son's birthday. They simply wanted Ripa's opinion.

"They were with all the salespeople ... and I was naked on FaceTime," Ripa reiterated.

"And now you have a lifetime discount at J. Crew," Seacrest then joked.

Ripa and Cohen have been good friends for years.

“She’s smart. She’s been doing that show for a long time. She’s a businesswoman, a great mom and just don’t underestimate her," Cohen said of Ripa to People in 2017.

Cohen recently introduced Ripa to his son Benjamin, who was born on Feb. 4. He shared a photo of Ripa, who he dubbed "queen of the morning," posing with the newborn with a burp cloth draped across her shoulder on Instagram Thursday.