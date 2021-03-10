Kelly Ripa stuns fans with side-by-side throwback photos of herself and her mom: ‘Twins!’

Kelly Ripa is the spitting image of her mom and people are blown away.

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host, 50, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a side-by-side image of her and her mom, Esther, which had people buzzing about the striking resemblance.

"Mom 1980. Me 2005," Ripa simply captioned the photo, highlighting the 25-year gap between the two eerily similar pictures.

The snapshot features the mother-daughter duo rocking similar slicked-back buns and smiling cheek-to-cheek.

Ripa’s mother is seen rocking a white and blue button-down along with a black blazer and golden necklace, while Ripa herself looks over her shoulder in a black and nude-colored dress.

The picture, which received nearly 175,000 likes, was a big hit among Ripa’s 2.9 million followers.

"Whooooooooooaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa," Joel McHale wrote. "This is so cool," the "Community" alum added.

"Whoa. Two beauties:)," actor Cameron Mathison wrote.

"Wow U r incredibly beautiful KR [fire emoji]," said Sharon Stone.

Husband Mark Consuelos also chimed in, writing, "Love this so much" with several heart emojis.

"Wow. Twins!" said one commenter, while another person wrote, "Wow talk about twins!"

Ripa also shared a carousel of throwbacks, some of which feature her mom, on social media for International Women’s Day on Monday.

The first picture sees a smiling Esther rocking a slicked-back bun once again as she holds up a set of flowers with a young Ripa, who is seen rocking a white dress and a giant pink bow in her hair.

Other pictures in the carousel see Ripa posing with her then-baby daughter Lola, 19, and various other women in the talk show host’s life.

"To my mothers, daughters, sisters and mentors. You’re all phenomenal women. Happy #internationalwomensday," Ripa captioned the post.