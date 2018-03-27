Kelly Ripa body-shamed for 'sexy' bikini picture snapped by husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa showed off her ripped abs in a bikini picture posted on Instagram by her husband, Mark Consuelos, who dubbed her "the sexy one." But it didn't take long for internet trolls to interject.

Consuelos' picture of Ripa sporting a sun hat and a two-piece bathing suit during their tropical vacation on Sunday drew hundreds of comments. Many questioned why the 47-year-old host of ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan" didn't try to cover up more.

"Kelly's gorgeous, but isn't there a cutoff age where age appropriatness comes into play? Just because you can rock a bikini, doesn't mean you should," one Instagram user commented.

Others critiqued Ripa's physique, saying “her body is nothing to be proud of.”

"Cool @instasuelos didn't know you were into little boys, but not totally surprising," another Instagrammer replied.

"She has the body of a 12 year old boy. Guess 'sexy' is a matter of opinion- She is adorable- but...," one user added.

"I thought the exact same thing," another user agreed.

The photo, some claimed, proves fame has "gone to her head."

"Not the sweet Kelly she was when she first started with Regis," one user stated.

Ripa fans were quick to shut down the haters, saying the photo, which received more than 70,000 likes, was a symbol of love between the pair and no one -- at any age -- should be critiqued for their body or style choices.

"These are human beings, we are all human beings. If someone choose to show his wife or his foot or his face or his children, as long as they are not insulting or humiliating images, there is no reason to judge," one Instagram user replied. "Women too often judge other women and people too often target people out of ignorance."

"The ones that tell your wife, she’s too old, she needs to eat, she has boy body, are the very same people that have a million insecurities," another person wrote to Consuelos.

But that didn't stop Consuelos from posting more pictures on his Instagram story, with one simple word spread across the steamy photo: "Yep."

This isn't the first time the couple has faced trolls.

On March 9, Ripa posted a 2008 throwback picture of the pair, with the caption: "That other time we got fancy."

“Too bad he’s short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are," one woman commented, which has since been deleted, according to People Magazine.

“Please tell me how it is I can try to look taller,” Consuelos replied. “I’m dying to know.”

Ripa added, “He’s tall where it counts, babe,”

The couple has been married for more than two decades and are parents to Michael, 20, Lola, 16, and Joaquin, 15.