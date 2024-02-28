Kelly Osbourne will never ‘forgive’ boyfriend over ‘biggest fight’ about son’s name

Kelly Osbourne said she can "never, ever forgive" her boyfriend, musician Sid Wilson, over a fight they had about their 1-year-old son’s last name.

"This is personal, and I didn’t expect to ever talk about this, but I’m going to," the 39-year-old said on "The Osbournes" podcast while her family was discussing if children should be given "traditional" or "unique" names. "It’s the biggest fight me and my baby’s father have ever, ever, ever had and probably ever, ever will, was over naming our son."

The "Fashion Police" alum revealed that she had wanted their son Sidney, 1, to have both of their last names, "and he wouldn’t let me, and we had a huge fight. I feel I was forced into doing something that I didn’t want to do, and I can never, ever forgive him for that, but we can move on."

"So, right now my son doesn’t have a double-barreled last name, but after lots of eye-opening conversations and couples therapy, he has seen the light and we are legally going to change our son’s name to have both of our last names," she said.

KELLY OSBOURNE IS ‘PROUD TO BE A NEPO BABY'

She added, "We both made our child so he should have both of our last names. Not one is more important than the other, but you have to remember Sid comes from a really traditional English family."

Her mom, Sharon Osbourne, 71, called giving a baby only the father’s last name a "dated mentality," to which her rock star father Ozzy Osbourne, 75, agreed, saying it’s "old-fashioned" because women are now more independent.

"Don’t even get me started, Mom, because it goes Sid’s dad, then Sid and now our son, but Sid told me his grandfather had the same name, but he didn’t – his grandfather’s name was Fred. Fred! So why is my son the fourth? My son should be the third?" Kelly said.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

Sharon responded that calling a baby the second, third or fourth is all "bollocks."

She added, "Your child is an individual, it’s not the third of anything." She said she doesn’t like the idea of naming a baby before it’s born, suggesting parents should give their children a name that "suits" them.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It drives me crazy," Kelly said, "and it is the only – we don’t fight – but that is the only thing that we have had like an all-out like fight over."

She said she loves that her baby shares her boyfriend’s first and middle names, but simply wanted "Osbourne" to be part of his last name.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I literally had no say," she lamented. "I feel it was more about pleasing his family than it was about pleasing me, and I’m his partner."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelly and Wilson, 47, have been friends for years and went public with their relationship in January 2022. Their son Sidney was born in November 2022.