Kelly Osbourne is embracing being labeled a "nepo baby."

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the 39-year-old reality star, the daughter of legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and television personality Sharon Osbourne, weighed in on the debate about "nepo babies."

The phrase is short for "nepotism babies," referring to celebrities who have benefited from having a famous parent or parents.

"I’m a f------ nepo baby and I’m proud to be a nepo baby," Osbourne declared.

"I’m proud of my parents’ achievements.

"I think that what they have done is incredible, history-making. I go so far as to say both of them are iconic. But it doesn’t mean that I should automatically be given all of these opportunities.

"My parents have always taught me that you have to prove yourself."

Ozzy, 75, rose to fame in the 1970s as a founding member and lead singer of Black Sabbath. After he was fired from the band in 1979, Ozzy launched a successful career as a solo artist and has released 13 studio albums, seven of which have been certified multi-platinum.

The Grammy Award winner, who has reunited with Black Sabbath several times since his departure, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2007 and received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2002.

Sharon, 71, first gained prominence when she became Ozzy's manager after he left Black Sabbath. She has also enjoyed a successful career as a talk show host and judge on reality competition shows, including "The X-Factor" and "America's Got Talent."

Kelly Osbourne became a household name after starring alongside her parents and brother Jack, 38, on their hit MTV reality series "The Osbournes," which debuted March 5, 2002.

The show's first season became MTV's most-viewed series ever at the time and won an Emmy Award for outstanding reality program in 2002. "The Osbournes" ran for four seasons before airing its final episode in March 2005.

Osbourne's other career endeavors include working as a TV host, actress, singer, reality competition show judge and fashion designer.

During her interview with Rolling Stone, Osbourne also broke her silence on the infamous moment in which she accidentally insulted Latinos while appearing as a guest host on "The View."

The comment came during a discussion on "The View" about Donald Trump, who was just beginning his candidacy for president, and his stances on illegal immigration. Alongside her co-hosts, who included Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie Perez , Osbourne asked, "If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?"

As some of her co-hosts audibly gasped, Osbourne stammered, "In the sense that – you know what I mean – what I’m saying?"

Perez haltingly said, "Oh, that's not …," objecting to her comment.

At the time, Osbourne apologized in a statement for her "poor choice of words" though she added, "I will not apologize for being racist as I am NOT."

In her interview with Rolling Stone, Osbourne told the outlet the gaffe was the "most cringe moment of my entire life."

"Oh my God, I died," she said. "It hurt a lot of people, and that, to me, by far makes it the worst thing I’ve ever done. I realized that I’m not great on live TV and that words are so powerful.

"And to be labeled as something you’re not is really difficult. But it happened. There’s nothing I can do."

She clarified what she was trying to say that day, telling the outlet, "This whole country is built on immigrants, and if you stop people from coming into this country who do the jobs that make this country exist and thrive and flourish, who’s going to do all the jobs that you don’t want to do yourself?

"It came out so wrong."