Kelly Clarkson requests judge declare her legally single amid divorce from Brandon Blackstock: report

Kelly Clarkson is ready to move on.

The 39-year-old pop star reportedly asked the judge overseeing her split from Brandon Blackstock to officially approve her divorce.

According to the legal documents filed by her attorney, Laura Wasser, she's requested that the remainder of the divorce process – including matters of finances and the like – for a later date, according to TMZ.

Wasser did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The validity of their prenuptial agreement is up in the air as well, the outlet reports, as Blackstock, 44, has contested it. The judge has yet to make a decision on the matter.

The split has been somewhat contentious and has included a number of surprising allegations by both camps, but the former couple has managed to work out a plan for the custody of their two children – River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.

The judge awarded the "American Idol" alum primary physical custody of the little ones on a temporary basis, per the outlet. The order is expected to become permanent, as Blackstock has relocated from Los Angeles – where Clarkson lives – to Montana.

Blackstock, also Clarkson's former manager, has been awarded temporary spousal support, which is also considered likely to become permanent, though it would end in 2023.

The two married in 2014, and the support would only last for half of the length of their marriage.

The divorce has proven to be a goldmine for Clarkson's creativity, however, as she recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she's written "like 60 songs" in light of her personal strife.

"It is an insane amount of getting it out," she explained. "I think that's a blessing in itself."

The singer noted that "it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."

