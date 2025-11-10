Kelly Clarkson rejects former manager's plastic surgery advice with fiery comeback during Vegas residency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Clarkson isn't listening to critics weighing in on what she should do to her body.

On Saturday, Clarkson was performing in Las Vegas for her "Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions" residency when she recalled a former "d---" manager suggesting that she get a breast augmentation.

"I had some d--- manager one time tell me to get a boob job. I was like, ‘Why don’t you get a d--- job?’ Like, what? I’m fine with my itty-bitty t–--ies! Get out of here," the musician told the crowd, according to a fan-captured video uploaded to social media.

Clarkson asked the crowd, "Who says that s---?"

KELLY CLARKSON'S LATE EX BRANDON BLACKSTOCK VALUED COWBOY WAY OF LIFE IN EMOTIONAL OBITUARY

"People say that s---. They say it all the time to people in the industry. They say the craziest s---. I’m like, ‘This is not normal. You’ve normalized crazy.' Do you. Don’t make me do you. I like my itty-bitty t–--ies. They’ve served me well," Clarkson continued.

In 2020, Clarkson promoted the upcoming season of "The Voice" and joked that her promo photo made her look like she had gotten a boob job.

"I had some d--- manager one time tell me to get a boob job. I was like, ‘Why don’t you get a d--- job?’ Like, what? I’m fine with my itty-bitty t---ies! Get out of here." — Kelly Clarkson

"I feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job 🤣 I don’t know why my chest looks enormous in this pic, but thank you to the Universe for this one, Ha! Finally!" Clarkson wrote at the time.

Clarkson rose to fame after winning the first season of "American Idol" in 2002. The "Stronger" singer was a judge on "The Voice" for nine seasons — from Season 14 through 21 and Season 23.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Clarkson launched her Las Vegas residency this month and will pick it back up next summer. Nov. 8, 2025, marked her return to the stage for the first time since her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away.

KELLY CLARKSON SHARES EMOTIONAL MESSAGE IN FIRST SOCIAL POST SINCE EX-HUSBAND BRANDON BLACKSTOCK'S DEATH

On Aug. 6, Clarkson announced that she was postponing shows from her Las Vegas residency due to a family emergency involving Blackstock . Clarkson and Blackstock were married from 2013 to 2022, and share daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington Alexander, 9.

Blackstock's family announced his death on Aug. 7 in a heartfelt statement. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away ," the statement read. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The former "American Idol" winner resumed production of her talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Sept. 8 and its seventh season premiered on Sept. 29.

KELLY CLARKSON HELPS FANS GET ENGAGED, RENEW VOWS DURING FIRST VEGAS SHOW SINCE BEX BRANDON BLACKSTOCK'S DEATH

On Nov. 3, Clarkson announced she was returning to her residency and adding four new shows scheduled for next August.

"Come see me," she wrote in an Instagram post.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP