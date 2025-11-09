Kelly Clarkson helps fans get engaged, renew vows during first Vegas show since ex Brandon Blackstock’s death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Clarkson turned her latest show into a celebration of love as she made her return to the stage at her Studio Sessions residency in Las Vegas for the first time since the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

On Friday night, the 43-year-old singer paused her concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to help a couple get engaged during her first full performance since Blackstock's passing in August at the age of 48 from skin cancer.

In a video from the show that was posted on TikTok, a fan was seen kneeling in the front row of the venue as he proposed to his boyfriend while Clarkson held her microphone out and encouragingly yelled, "Speak louder!"

"Will you marry me?" the fan asked his partner as Clarkson shouted playfully, "Say, ‘yes,’ b----!"

"Yes, b----!" the partner yelled into Clarkson's microphone before becoming emotional while accepting his ring.

Clarkson beamed and called out, "That's so sweet!" before the newly engaged couple embraced and shared a kiss while the crowd clapped and cheered.

The pair, who explained that they were French and visiting from their home in London, told Clarkson "You're invited to the wedding now!"

The "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker congratulated the couple before jokingly warning them to "do me a favor and ignore this next song."

"Just stay in this moment, hang out there, you know what I'm saying?" she said. "Maybe go to the bathroom!"

"I don't wanna poo on your parade," Clarkson added.

Later in the show, Clarkson facilitated another romantic moment when she helped a couple renew their wedding vows after ten years of marriage.

"You made it a decade? F-- yeah, look at that," she exclaimed in a TikTok video.

After the couple handed Clarkson a paper with their vows and requested her to read it, the three-time Grammy Award winner joked that she wasn’t officially allowed to officiate. However, Clarkson gamely stepped into the role, adding a cheeky dig at one of her fellow "The Voice" coaches.

"If Blake Shelton can do this, any f------ person can do this, they’ll let anyone do it," she quipped.

Shelton and Clarkson worked together for several seasons on "The Voice" and were known for their playful banter and good-natured rivalry. The 49-year-old country star has previously officiated weddings, including the 2024 nuptials of Clarkson's former father-in-law Narvel Blackstock and his wife Laura Stroud.

"Do you both promise to keep dancing through life together — this is amazing! — offbeat or not, for at least another 10 years?" Clarkson read. "F--- that — 50, 60. Aim high!"

On Aug. 6, Clarkson announced that she was postponing shows from her Las Vegas residency due to a family emergency involving Blackstock. Clarkson and Blackstock were married from 2013 to 2022 and shared daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington Alexander, 9.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," the singer captioned an Instagram post at the time.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

Blackstock's family announced his death on Aug. 7 in a heartfelt statement. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," the statement read. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

The former "American Idol" winner resumed production on her talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Sept. 8 and its seventh season premiered on Sept. 29.

On Nov. 3, Clarkson announced that she was returning to her residency and adding four new shows scheduled for next August.

"Come see me," she wrote in an Instagram post.