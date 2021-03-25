Kelly Clarkson tells Gwyneth Paltrow she doesn't plan to remarry after Brandon Blackstock divorce

Kelly Clarkson revealed that she has no plans to get married again after her difficult divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, citing "irreconcilable differences" after roughly seven years of marriage. Since marrying in 2013, the couple has had two children together, daughter River, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4. The daytime talk show host has been open about the struggle she’s going through amid the split.

Speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" earlier this week, the duo discussed marriage. Specifically, Clarkson asked the actress about her decision to tie the knot with TV producer Brad Falchuck in 2018 after going through a divorce herself from Coldplay singer Chris Martin in 2014.

"You've been married for two years," Kelly says in the interview. "Coming from someone who's literally amidst a divorce, I can't even imagine doing it again. So that's amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability—that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?"

Paltrow responded by noting that remarrying was "probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done." However, she said that the divorce and the gap years between marriage allowed her to reflect and learn what she needed in herself and a partner to make a second marriage work.

"You will have it again, Kelly. It just takes time," she added.

Despite believing that she won’t ever walk down the aisle again, Clarkson leaned into her guest’s advice about learning lessons about one’s self following a divorce.

"I'm actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I've heard, that go through divorce, it's almost like you start dating yourself again, like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me," Kelly explained. "I'm actually not looking for it."

Clarkson has been vocal and candid in the past on her show about her split. She previously noted that the "hardest" part of the whole situation is trying to maintain their respective relationships with their kids.

However, according to People, the singer and talk show host has been given primary custody over the kids in an effort to provide stability in the children’s lives. Blackstock, a talent manager, plans to live in Montana while Clarkson continues to work and live in Los Angeles.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, the court ruled that "the level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them."

As a result, Blackstock will be allowed to visit the children in Los Angeles as well as video chat with them every day at a previously agreed-upon time. In addition, the kids will spend their Thanksgiving break with their father and Dec. 19 through Christmas at 2 p.m. as well. Meanwhile, Clarkson get them that afternoon through the end of the New Year’s holiday.

While she will remain the primary physical custody holder, the duo will still share joint legal custody of the children.